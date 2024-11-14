Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately.

“After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy.”

On Thursday, a source close to Stevenson’s wife, Nikki Stevenson, said he was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman he met through his job serving the city. The couple is in the process of filing for divorce.

The city’s communications department said the interim mayor would be awarded to Paul Glover until the city council appoints a replacement, which the city is required to do within 30 days.

Stevenson gave no further details in regard to allegations made against him, and, as of Thursday afternoon, his online social accounts appeared to have been deleted.

According to the city, Marcus Stevenson was elected in 2021 and was the youngest in its history at 27 years old. Before his time in city office, Stevenson served as David Garbett’s campaign manager for his run for Salt Lake City mayor in 2019. Before that, he served former Rep. Ben McAdams as a fundraising director and campaign coordinator during his run, and eventual win, against incumbent Mia Love.

