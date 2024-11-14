On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes

Nov 14, 2024, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)

(City of Midvale)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND GARNA MEJIA, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately.

“After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy.”

On Thursday, a source close to Stevenson’s wife, Nikki Stevenson, said he was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman he met through his job serving the city. The couple is in the process of filing for divorce.

The city’s communications department said the interim mayor would be awarded to Paul Glover until the city council appoints a replacement, which the city is required to do within 30 days.

Stevenson gave no further details in regard to allegations made against him, and, as of Thursday afternoon, his online social accounts appeared to have been deleted.

According to the city, Marcus Stevenson was elected in 2021 and was the youngest in its history at 27 years old. Before his time in city office, Stevenson served as David Garbett’s campaign manager for his run for Salt Lake City mayor in 2019. Before that, he served former Rep. Ben McAdams as a fundraising director and campaign coordinator during his run, and eventual win, against incumbent Mia Love.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Mary Culbertson and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately. “After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would […]

7 minutes ago

Contestant Anya Fazulyanov is pictured during the "Christmas Cookie Challenge," Season 8. (Food Net...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Looking Out for the Good: Cedar Hills teen to compete on Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov, from Cedar Hills in Utah County, called, talked and baked her way onto the Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' Thursday.

59 minutes ago

Cottonwood Heights Police Department vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Police say deadly fire at Cottonwood Heights apartment complex likely drug-related

Police said Wednesday a deadly fire in the carport of an apartment complex was likely drug-related.

13 hours ago

South Jordan city officials are recommending people buy natural gas detectors in the wake of a Sout...

Brian Carlson

South Jordan encouraging homeowners to purchase gas detectors after deadly blast

Inspections have wrapped up on the scene of last week's deadly home explosion in South Jordan, and the area is deemed safe. Now city officials are focused on trying to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

14 hours ago

Boxes outside a Salt Lake City home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Work-from-home ‘reshipping’ scammers targeting Utahns

If you step into Cathy Junior’s small Salt Lake City apartment, you’ll find that she has quite the office going on – crowded with empty shipping boxes.

14 hours ago

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Carlysle Price

3 people injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic

Three people were injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Wednesday night.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes