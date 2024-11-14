On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that

Nov 14, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstat...

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstate 15 as part of its protest against Crumbl Cookies' use of caged eggs. (The Humane League)

(The Humane League)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Protests are being organized across the state in hopes of getting Crumbl Cookies to change its practices and stop sourcing eggs from battery-caged hens.

On Thursday, The Humane League announced 11 planned protests to take place over three days at Crumbl Cookies locations throughout Utah. The organization said the Utah-based dessert company uses eggs from hens “confined so tightly in cages they cannot spread their wings”

In the US, caged, egg-laying hens are often given approximately 64 square inches of cage space where they reside throughout their lifetime.

The Human Society said that caged laying hens are one of the most intensively confined animals in agribusiness, unable to spread their wings or practice natural behaviors like nesting which causes stress on the animals.

“The worst torture to which a battery hen is exposed is the inability to retire somewhere for the laying act,” the Humane Society said. “For the person who knows something about animals it is truly heart-rendering to watch how a chicken tries again and again to crawl beneath her fellow cagemates to search there in vain for cover.”

The organization stated that living in confinement injures hens, causing foot and claw damage, and can cause broken bones and deformities.

Crumbl Cookies boasts over one million cookies sold daily at 862 locations worldwide. Those cookies are made with eggs produced by caged hens.

Protestors hope that their demonstrations push the company to switch to cage-free eggs, following suit of competitors that have already made the change.

Planned protests

The Humane League has planned to use signs, chanting, and educational materials to aid their efforts. Petition boxes will be at the headquarters protests, with reportedly over 50,000 signatures supporting the switch to cage-free eggs.

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Crumbl Headquarters: 257 E 2000 South, Lindon from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.;
  • Crumbl American Fork: 598 N West State Rd., American Fork from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.;
  • Crumble Saratoga: 1458 N Exchange Dr., Saratoga Springs from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.;
  • Crumbl Headquarters from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Crumbl Headquarters: 257 E 2000 South, Lindon from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.;
  • Crumbl Springville: 270 S. 1300 East, Springville from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.;
  • Crumbl Spanish Fork: 789 N. 300 East, Spanish Fork from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.;
  • Crumbl Provo: 1551 N. State St., Provo from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • Crumbl Headquarters: 257 E 2000 South, Lindon from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.;
  • Crumbl Cottonwood: 7025 S. Park Centre Dr., Salt Lake City from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.;
  • Crumbl Salt Lake City: 2150 S. Main St., Salt Lake City from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

KSL TV reached out to Crumbl Cookies for comment but has not heard back at the time of publication.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Salt Lake City International Airport is decorating for the holidays. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City International Airport decks the halls for the holidays

The Salt Lake City International Airport welcomes local and worldwide visitors throughout the holidays. One thing they're sure to notice is how festive it is.

17 minutes ago

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. D...

KSL.com

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year

Downwinder advocates urged Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act before the end of the year.

1 hour ago

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstat...

Carlysle Price

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that

Protests are being organized across the state in hopes of getting Crumbl Cookies to change its practices and stop sourcing eggs from battery-caged hens.

2 hours ago

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Mary Culbertson and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately. “After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would […]

2 hours ago

Contestant Anya Fazulyanov is pictured during the "Christmas Cookie Challenge," Season 8. (Food Net...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Looking Out for the Good: Cedar Hills teen to compete on Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov, from Cedar Hills in Utah County, called, talked and baked her way onto the Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' Thursday.

3 hours ago

Cottonwood Heights Police Department vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Police say deadly fire at Cottonwood Heights apartment complex likely drug-related

Police said Wednesday a deadly fire in the carport of an apartment complex was likely drug-related.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that