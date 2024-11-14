On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year

Nov 14, 2024, 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. D...

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. Downwinder advocates urged Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act before the end of the year. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KSL.COM


KSL.com

WASHINGTON — With less than 20 working days remaining this year, advocates for those exposed to radiation from mid-century nuclear tests are asking the lame-duck Congress to expand and reauthorize compensation to downwinders.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, also known as RECA, was originally passed by Congress in 1990 to provide some restitution to people with illnesses linked to radiation exposure. The program was extended by two years in 2022 but lapsed over the summer when the House of Representatives declined to take up a Senate bill that reauthorized RECA and expanded the eligibility pool.

Now, with just 18 working days left in the 118th U.S. Congress, advocates from 16 states — including Utah — and one territory, penned a letter to Congress, urging House lawmakers to approve the coverage expansion. Advocates said they were told Congress would use the last two years to “improve the program” to cover more radiation victims, and that the Senate’s bill earlier this year would do just that, according to the letter obtained by KSL.com.

“But rather than follow through on their promise and pass this bill in the House, Congress did the exact opposite: it allowed RECA to expire,” the letter states. “Now, the House is yet again asking us to accept a mere extension of RECA, once again saying that they will use that time to improve the program. But while we wait for Congress to fix this flawed program, people are getting sicker and people are dying. We cannot afford to wait again. We cannot be asked to accept more cancers, more deaths, more bankruptcies in our communities while Congress goes back on its promises.”

This year’s Senate proposal, S3853, is sponsored by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, and passed with broad support in March. The bill extends the deadline to apply for compensation by six years and expands the number of fallout victims who are covered.

It would expand the program to cover those exposed to radiation from nuclear tests in northern Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Guam. If passed, the bill would also expand the list of illnesses covered and add coverage for affected uranium miners from several states — including Missouri.

Both of Utah’s senators voted against that bill earlier this year and told KSL.com they supported an extension of RECA but thought the current proposal was too big in scope.

“Without clear evidence linking previous government action to the expanded list of illnesses — and a price tag north of $50 billion — Sen. Romney could not support the legislation,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Mary Dickson, a Salt Lake City playwright and thyroid cancer survivor, said she is “incredibly nervous” but “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of the House approving the Senate bill before year’s end.

“We really need to see that expansion happen and soon because this is a dwindling population. People are literally dying off and there are a lot of people who just can’t wait,” she told KSL.com Wednesday.

Dickson said she believes the Utah delegation could play a big part in getting the bill to the floor of the House, given that a significant number of Utahns were exposed to radiation following nuclear tests in Nevada. Residents of 10 Utah counties — Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Millard, Piute, San Juan, Sevier, Washington and Wayne — were covered by RECA.

A spokesperson for Rep. Celeste Maloy, who represents many of those counties in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, said “Maloy has not forgotten about Utah’s downwinders” and that she has been “working tirelessly to reauthorize RECA and has held vigorous debates with her colleagues in the House and Senate to pass a commonsense proposal.”

“Earlier this year, she introduced a clean reauthorization bill with Sen. Lee. Since then she has been negotiating with colleagues who want expanded bills,” the spokesperson said of Maloy. “She believes Utahns who are entitled to compensation because of radiation exposure caused by the federal government deserve straightforward treatment and not gamesmanship from Congress.”

The House is in session until next Nov. 21, when it recesses for a week over the Thanksgiving holiday. Lawmakers will return to Washington on Dec. 3 and work until Dec. 19.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. D...

KSL.com

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year

Downwinder advocates urged Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act before the end of the year.

14 minutes ago

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstat...

Carlysle Price

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that

Protests are being organized across the state in hopes of getting Crumbl Cookies to change its practices and stop sourcing eggs from battery-caged hens.

44 minutes ago

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Mary Culbertson and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘drastic’ personal life changes

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately. “After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would […]

1 hour ago

Contestant Anya Fazulyanov is pictured during the "Christmas Cookie Challenge," Season 8. (Food Net...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Looking Out for the Good: Cedar Hills teen to compete on Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Anya Fazulyanov, from Cedar Hills in Utah County, called, talked and baked her way onto the Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' Thursday.

2 hours ago

Cottonwood Heights Police Department vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Police say deadly fire at Cottonwood Heights apartment complex likely drug-related

Police said Wednesday a deadly fire in the carport of an apartment complex was likely drug-related.

15 hours ago

South Jordan city officials are recommending people buy natural gas detectors in the wake of a Sout...

Brian Carlson

South Jordan encouraging homeowners to purchase gas detectors after deadly blast

Inspections have wrapped up on the scene of last week's deadly home explosion in South Jordan, and the area is deemed safe. Now city officials are focused on trying to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year