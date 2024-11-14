UDOT warns drivers of Bangerter Highway closure this weekend

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Nov 14, 2024

BY ALTON BARNHART

BY ALTON BARNHART


SOUTH JORDANBangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah’s Department of Transportation urges drivers to use alternate routes. 

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., highway maintenance crews will close Bangerter Highway in both directions from 9000 South to 10400 South. The highway is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 5 a.m.

The closure is part of a new installation of a safer pedestrian bridge, providing easier access to nearby neighborhoods, and both Elk Meadows Elementary School and Elk Ridge Middle School.

This closure is also part of UDOT’s plan to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges. (UDOT)

This closure is also part of UDOT’s plan to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges, which they’ll be adding at 13400 South, 4700 South, and 2700 West.

UDOT said the removal of stoplights and converting all intersections into freeway-style interchanges will enhance safety and help keep a steady traffic flow through the Salt Lake Valley.

UDOT is also warning drivers about more construction that involves:

  • The 500 South on-ramp to I-15 closure on Friday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m
  • The northbound Bangerter Highway on-ramp to I-80 and North Temple closure on Monday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
  • Eastbound travel on I-80 in Magna will be reduced to one lane for pavement repairs. 

For more information on future construction and traffic alerts, visit udottraffic.utah.gov 

