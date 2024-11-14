Lake Mountain Middle School evacuated after strange smell

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Students at Lake Mountain Middle School were evacuated on Thursday after a strange odor was detected by staff.

A spokesperson for Alpine School District said Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the school at approximately 11:00 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building and remained on school property while fire crews investigated.

Fire crews found the cause of the smell to be a ceiling fan in a science classroom that malfunctioned, the spokesperson said.

Several students experienced symptoms after smelling the burning-plastic odor. First responders treated those students on scene, the spokesperson said. No students had to be taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson said that students were able to reenter the school just after 12:00 p.m. to return to class.

The school district thanked first responders for their quick action.

“We are also proud of our staff for their mindful action and care to ensure the safety of our students, and for our Lake Mountain Middle School students who were cooperative and orderly during a stressful time,” the spokesperson said.