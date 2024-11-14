DA’s office and car dealership damaged during vandalism streak

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City — allegedly just because he was drunk — on Wednesday night was arrested.

Damien Nii McNear, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of causing property damage and intoxication.

He is accused of shattering two windows and chipping a third at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building, 35 E. 500 South, damaging two windows at the Salt Lake Public Health Center, 610 S. 200 East, and scratching 10 new cars at Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City, 575 S. State, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, McNear, while intoxicated, began damaging property at various locations in downtown, likely using a rock,” Salt Lake police said in a statement.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. when McNear shattered two windows at the district attorney’s office, causing more than $5,000 in damage, police said. Officers arrived and found McNear still there and took him into custody.

“When asked why he did this, (McNear) responded, ‘Because I’m drunk,'” the affidavit states.

Investigators believe McNear targeted the three locations during his alleged destructive streak at random.