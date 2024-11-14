On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DA’s office and car dealership damaged during vandalism streak

Nov 14, 2024, 2:50 PM

A window is bordered up at the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office buidling after it was va...

A window is bordered up at the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office buidling after it was vandalized in Salt Lake City Thursday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City — allegedly just because he was drunk — on Wednesday night was arrested.

Damien Nii McNear, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of causing property damage and intoxication.

He is accused of shattering two windows and chipping a third at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building, 35 E. 500 South, damaging two windows at the Salt Lake Public Health Center, 610 S. 200 East, and scratching 10 new cars at Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City, 575 S. State, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, McNear, while intoxicated, began damaging property at various locations in downtown, likely using a rock,” Salt Lake police said in a statement.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. when McNear shattered two windows at the district attorney’s office, causing more than $5,000 in damage, police said. Officers arrived and found McNear still there and took him into custody.

“When asked why he did this, (McNear) responded, ‘Because I’m drunk,'” the affidavit states.

Investigators believe McNear targeted the three locations during his alleged destructive streak at random.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A window is bordered up at the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office buidling after it was va...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

DA’s office and car dealership damaged during vandalism streak

A man who police say caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday night was arrested.

4 seconds ago

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of...

Alton Barnhart

UDOT warns drivers of Bangerter Highway closure this weekend

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of Transportation urges drivers to use alternate routes. 

35 minutes ago

Alpine School District sign...

Jacob Freeman

Lake Mountain Middle School evacuated after strange smell

Students at Lake Mountain Middle School were evacuated on Thursday after a strange odor was detected by staff.

50 minutes ago

The Salt Lake City International Airport is decorating for the holidays. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City International Airport decks the halls for the holidays

The Salt Lake City International Airport welcomes local and worldwide visitors throughout the holidays. One thing they're sure to notice is how festive it is.

1 hour ago

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. D...

KSL.com

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year

Downwinder advocates urged Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act before the end of the year.

2 hours ago

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstat...

Carlysle Price

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that

Protests are being organized across the state in hopes of getting Crumbl Cookies to change its practices and stop sourcing eggs from battery-caged hens.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

DA’s office and car dealership damaged during vandalism streak