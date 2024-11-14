Person damaged Rocky Mountain Power substation with a metal pole, spokesperson said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A person was taken into custody after they allegedly caused a power outage that affected hundreds of customers on Wednesday.

A Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson told KSL TV that at approximately 11 a.m., a person entered the company’s substation near 1800 S. 3200 West and began “damaging equipment with a metal pole.”



RMP said bystanders saw this happening and contacted police. When RMP officials and local police arrived, they saw the person damaging a substation control panel.

The spokesperson said that system dispatchers were able to cut the power, and police took the person into custody without further incident.

Power was restored to customers at 1 p.m.

The spokesperson did not say if the person was booked into jail or what possible charges they could face.