Firefighters say ‘check your chimney’ after Morgan County fire

CROYDON, Morgan County — Firefighters are saying, “Check your chimney” as the temperatures get cold and people want to use their fireplaces this winter.

Morgan County Fire and EMS responded to a fire in Croydon on Wednesday they say was likely caused by soot build-up in a chimney, the fire department said on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to respond and work quickly to contain the fire, but they said it serves as a great reminder to check and clean chimneys.

The fire department issued a checklist that you should follow to keep your home safe over the winter:

Make sure there’s no soot build-up in the chimney. Make sure the chimney’s dampener opens and closes properly, creating a tight seal. Check the chimney cap to see any damage. Check to see if any animals made their way into the chimney while it wasn’t in use.

Utah experts also warned residents to be careful of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be another danger of wood-burning fireplaces.