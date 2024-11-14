On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Firefighters say ‘check your chimney’ after Morgan County fire

Nov 14, 2024, 3:46 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

CROYDON, Morgan County — Firefighters are saying, “Check your chimney” as the temperatures get cold and people want to use their fireplaces this winter.

Morgan County Fire and EMS responded to a fire in Croydon on Wednesday they say was likely caused by soot build-up in a chimney, the fire department said on Facebook.

Morgan County Fire and EMS respond to a house fire in Croydon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 that they say was likely caused by soot build-up in a chimney. (Morgan County Fire and EMS)

Firefighters were able to respond and work quickly to contain the fire, but they said it serves as a great reminder to check and clean chimneys.

The fire department issued a checklist that you should follow to keep your home safe over the winter:

  1. Make sure there’s no soot build-up in the chimney.
  2. Make sure the chimney’s dampener opens and closes properly, creating a tight seal.
  3. Check the chimney cap to see any damage.
  4. Check to see if any animals made their way into the chimney while it wasn’t in use.

Utah experts also warned residents to be careful of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be another danger of wood-burning fireplaces.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Firefighters say ‘check your chimney’ after Morgan County fire

Firefighters are saying, "Check your chimney" as the temperatures get cold and people want to use their fireplaces this winter.

7 seconds ago

Steve Herrman, of Millcreek, volunteers his time as a driver for the George E. Wahlen Department of...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

VA looking for volunteer drivers, now

You know something is important if "91 years young" Hal Bartlett comes from Bountiful to Salt Lake City — and it's not for a doctor's appointment.

23 minutes ago

Rocky Mountain Power headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah....

Michael Houck

Person damaged Rocky Mountain Power substation with a metal pole, spokesperson said

A person was taken into custody after they allegedly caused a power outage that affected hundreds of customers on Wednesday.

36 minutes ago

A window is bordered up at the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office buidling after it was va...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

DA’s office and car dealership damaged during vandalism streak

A man who police say caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday night was arrested.

57 minutes ago

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of...

Alton Barnhart

UDOT warns drivers of Bangerter Highway closure this weekend

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of Transportation urges drivers to use alternate routes. 

2 hours ago

Alpine School District sign...

Jacob Freeman

Lake Mountain Middle School evacuated after strange smell

Students at Lake Mountain Middle School were evacuated on Thursday after a strange odor was detected by staff.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Firefighters say ‘check your chimney’ after Morgan County fire