On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Average APR on store-branded credit card exceeds 30% – are they worth it?

Nov 14, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — At the register when you’re about to pay, saving 15%, 20%, or even 30% on your purchases by opening a credit card with the store sounds like a great deal. But you may want to think twice. Store-branded credit cards will cost you a lot more than a traditional credit card if you’re unable to pay it off right away.

According to new data shared with the KSL Investigators from LendingTree, the average APR for a new store credit card offer is now 30.78%. That’s about a point-and-a-half higher than last year, more than four points higher than in 2022, and a whopping six-and-a-half points higher than in 2021.

“It’s just crazy high,”  LendingTree’s Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz said.

He said despite rising rates, consumer interest in store cards grew in the past year. Nearly 3 in 10 consumers are at least somewhat likely to apply for a store credit card this holiday shopping season to enjoy the discounts and other perks.

“A store card can be a good deal if you’re 1,000% certain that you can pay that balance off at the end of the month,” Schulz said.

But if you’re someone who tends to carry a balance, it’s going to be a bad deal because any of that money you saved on those purchases will be quickly undone by interest payments.

To be fair, interest rates for most cards have been up since the Fed raised rates.

“Truth is that rates for store cards rose even faster than other types of cards,” Schulz pointed out.

More Americans prefer store cards over “buy now, pay later” offers that some stores are putting out there. But interestingly, LendingTree found the younger the consumer, the stronger the preference for “buy now, pay later.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

FILE - Credit and deposit cards on a computer keyboard. Electronic commerce, business. Online shopp...

Matt Gephardt

Average APR on store-branded credit card exceeds 30% – are they worth it?

At the register when you’re about to pay, saving 15%, 20%, or even 30% on your purchases by opening a credit card with the store sounds like a great deal.

19 minutes ago

The inflation-busting bottom line is if you are in the market for a new car and are looking for a d...

Matt Gephardt

EVs are selling at deeply discounted rates in Utah, if you can embrace going electric

The one type of car that sellers can not seem to give away right now is an electric vehicle.

2 days ago

Boats on a dock in Utah....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Registering your boat or OHV out of state to save on tax money is illegal warns Utah officials

As the KSL Investigators have been reporting, some Utahns are using a loophole to register their cars, trucks, and SUVs out of state so they can pay a whole lot less.

3 days ago

Andee Otuafi's dishwasher, pictured on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, hadn't been working, and the manufac...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Eagle Mountain woman when her dishwasher became a repair nightmare

Andee Otuafi is hand washing a lot more dishes than she thought she would after buying a new GE dishwasher. She says just two months after she purchased the appliance, it stopped working.

6 days ago

Soup appeared to be an exception to the shelf-positioning strategy. The more pricy, boutique brands...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy

The cost of food has risen sharply over the last few years, but that’s not the only reason the tab at checkout can run high. KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt reveals a tactic that could have you paying more.

10 days ago

Standard Optical is closed for good, leaving customers wondering when they will get the lenses they...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Average APR on store-branded credit card exceeds 30% – are they worth it?