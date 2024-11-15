Man in custody after allegedly stealing wire from city lights

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was placed into custody Monday morning for being involved with stealing wire from sidewalk lights.

The West Valley City Police Department received a call at 4:49 a.m. about a man who was possibly stealing wire out of streetlights in the area of 5900 West and 3900 South.

WVCPD officers arrived at the scene without their lights and sirens on when the suspect fled north through a parking lot.

According to WVCPD, the suspect was later found and placed into custody, as officers recovered the wire from eight separate sidewalk lights. The estimated cost of damage and materials is $1,500.