On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

State kicks off fentanyl task force

Nov 14, 2024, 6:05 PM

The fentanyl task force, seen meeting for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)...

The fentanyl task force, seen meeting for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah launched its first-ever task force to address the state’s fentanyl crisis Thursday.

Lawmakers, doctors, police officers and community leaders met to discuss ways to combat the issue.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced this statewide task force last month. Their main goals are to dismantle trafficking networks and figure out the root causes of addiction to fentanyl.

The Department of Public Safety said more pills are being seized now than ever before. According to the department, more than 714,000 fentanyl pills were seized this year.

The state’s public safety commissioner said this is unlike any other drug they’ve dealt with. Jess Anderson said no one in Utah is immune to feeling the impacts of the crisis.

“It’s in the smallest of communities as well as right here along the metro front,” he said. “Nobody’s immune to that. Somebody who you know, either as a family member or a neighbor are going to see the effects of it.”

They’re particularly concerned with Utah’s death rates.

According to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office, there were a record 606 drug overdose deaths in 2023. Fentanyl was the most commonly used drug in overdoses. Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties had the highest fentanyl overdose death rate. It’s most commonly happening to people 25 to 44 years old.

“It’s very alarming that here in the state we’re seeing those kind of numbers,” Anderson said.

He said the task force is dividing into work groups. They’ll discuss and craft policy that will promote prevention, increase treatment, dismantle trafficking networks and tackle root causes of fentanyl abuse.

“Get the real professionals in the industry together to start to collaborate on potential gaps in the system, data points, but also be able to provide suggestions on areas that we can do, what we can do as a state to move forward, to address those,” Anderson said.

With the legislative session coming up, the commissioner said there are already several ideas they’re discussing for policy changes.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The fentanyl task force, seen meeting for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

State kicks off fentanyl task force

Utah launched its first-ever task force to address the state's fentanyl crisis Thursday. Lawmakers, doctors, police officers and community leaders met to discuss ways to combat the issue.

5 seconds ago

It's been 15 years since Intermountain Riverton Hospital opened its doors. It's grown into a robust...

Emma Benson

Intermountain providers reflect on 15 years of healthcare at Riverton Hospital

It's been 15 years since Intermountain Riverton Hospital opened its doors. It's grown into a robust medical facility serving the southwest part of the valley.

15 minutes ago

FILE — Salt Lake City Mission (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Large need for food and money donations to give families Thanksgiving meals

Just two weeks before Thanksgiving, there's a dire need for food in Utah. Local pantries and the Utah Food Bank are pleading for donations so they can provide Thanksgiving meals to struggling Utah families.

25 minutes ago

FILE...

Alton Barnhart

Man in custody after allegedly stealing wire from city lights

A man was placed into custody Monday morning for being involved with stealing wire from sidewalk lights.

32 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Firefighters say ‘check your chimney’ after Morgan County fire

Firefighters are saying, "Check your chimney" as the temperatures get cold and people want to use their fireplaces this winter.

2 hours ago

Steve Herrman, of Millcreek, volunteers his time as a driver for the George E. Wahlen Department of...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

VA looking for volunteer drivers, now

You know something is important if "91 years young" Hal Bartlett comes from Bountiful to Salt Lake City — and it's not for a doctor's appointment.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

State kicks off fentanyl task force