State kicks off fentanyl task force

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah launched its first-ever task force to address the state’s fentanyl crisis Thursday.

Lawmakers, doctors, police officers and community leaders met to discuss ways to combat the issue.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced this statewide task force last month. Their main goals are to dismantle trafficking networks and figure out the root causes of addiction to fentanyl.

The Department of Public Safety said more pills are being seized now than ever before. According to the department, more than 714,000 fentanyl pills were seized this year.

The state’s public safety commissioner said this is unlike any other drug they’ve dealt with. Jess Anderson said no one in Utah is immune to feeling the impacts of the crisis.

“It’s in the smallest of communities as well as right here along the metro front,” he said. “Nobody’s immune to that. Somebody who you know, either as a family member or a neighbor are going to see the effects of it.”

They’re particularly concerned with Utah’s death rates.

According to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office, there were a record 606 drug overdose deaths in 2023. Fentanyl was the most commonly used drug in overdoses. Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties had the highest fentanyl overdose death rate. It’s most commonly happening to people 25 to 44 years old.

“It’s very alarming that here in the state we’re seeing those kind of numbers,” Anderson said.

He said the task force is dividing into work groups. They’ll discuss and craft policy that will promote prevention, increase treatment, dismantle trafficking networks and tackle root causes of fentanyl abuse.

“Get the real professionals in the industry together to start to collaborate on potential gaps in the system, data points, but also be able to provide suggestions on areas that we can do, what we can do as a state to move forward, to address those,” Anderson said.

With the legislative session coming up, the commissioner said there are already several ideas they’re discussing for policy changes.