CRIME

Woman with history of mental health issues arrested, accused of trying to kill baby

Nov 14, 2024, 6:56 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SOUTH JORDAN — A woman who police say has a history of mental health issues has been arrested and accused of trying to kill her infant child — a decision police say was prompted by the presidential election.

Madeline Lyal Wright, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder and attempted aggravated child abuse.

The investigation began Monday when South Jordan police responded to a report of a “violent psychiatric” issue. Officers arrived to find Wright “lying face down in the grass with self-inflicted lacerations to her throat and stab marks on her stomach” while her husband’s hand had been cut with a knife and was bleeding profusely, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers said they also learned that Wright had ingested Drano.

As investigators sorted through what had happened, they learned from the husband that “Madeline had been having issues since the presidential election” and had attempted suicide on Friday, the affidavit states.

The husband was able to intervene and Wright was admitted to a hospital for a day. On Tuesday, as the couple was getting ready to put their 3-month-old child to bed, police say Wright suddenly took the baby and sprinted toward the bathroom and slammed the door.

The husband forced the bathroom door open and found Wright holding their baby and hunched over the bathtub, which had hot water in it as well as a toaster that was plugged in, the affidavit alleges.

The husband got the child away from Wright, but she then grabbed a knife and attempted to stab herself in the stomach before the husband was also able to get the knife away, according to the affidavit.

As the husband tried to get a second knife away from her, “he received severe lacerations to his right hand,” the affidavit says. He called 911 and was advised to get out of the house with the baby. Police say she then made other suicidal attempts.

Later at the hospital, Wright told police that she wanted her child and herself “to be in a better place,” the affidavit states. Police also noted that she told her husband that “due to the election, she was afraid of (her child) being molested or hurt. She also stated she was fearful of the loss of democracy,” among other concerns.

Police also noted that “Madeline has previously been admitted to hospitals for mental issues, has had several manic episodes, and was convicted of disarming and assaulting police officers after breaking into a store.”

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.

Crime

59 minutes ago

