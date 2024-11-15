Forecasters warn of slick roads hitting Utah with upcoming storm

On the Site:
BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters are urging drivers across Utah to prepare for wet roads from Friday to Saturday, especially in the mountains.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said rain showers are expected to arrive in the valley areas Friday afternoon. However, as it gets colder during the evening, the snow hitting the mountains will not come down to the valleys until Saturday afternoon.


The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City forecasts that northern Utah will be hit the hardest, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal during the storm.

“Some northern Utah mountain routes will see some periods of slushy roads Friday night into Saturday, particularly in the Upper Cottonwoods, which is the area expected to see the most snow,” the weather service said in a social media post.

Forecasters predict the northern mountains will receive 6 to 12 inches of snow, especially in the Upper Cottonwoods. Areas like Alta are expected to receive 6 to 9 inches of snow.


Due to the winter conditions, officials are warning drivers about traveling through Sardine Canyon, Parleys Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

For Brigham Young University football fans, Johnson said the storm should clear out by the 8:15 p.m. game but should bundle up as it could be in the 30s.

Johnson said the next storm is expected to come Monday night and last into Tuesday, and it will be a colder storm. However, he said this could change by Sunday because it’s a few days out.

