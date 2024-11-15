On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Corner Canyon Prevails Over Lehi In Overtime Thriller

Nov 14, 2024, 10:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers are headed to the 6A State Championship after knocking off Lehi 35-34 in overtime. Corner Canyon advances to face the winner of Skyridge vs. Lone Peak.

Bronson Evans tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Chargers in the first of three games at Rice-Eccles Stadium today.

RELATED: Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Semifinals, Championships

RELATED STORIES

First Quarter

Lehi got the football first but couldn’t generate anything on its first possession. The Pioneers punter after QB Jett Niu was sacked on third down.

The Chargers used a long run on their first possession to enter Pioneer’s territory. Corner Canyon entered the red zone on a fourth-down completion to junior receiver Kai Meza. Two plays later, junior QB Bronson Evans found senior Xavier Shaefer in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Lehi responded with a drive that stalled at the Corner Canyon 37-yard line. A 54-yard field goal attempt fell short, keeping the Pioneer’s deficit at 7-0.

Second Quarter

The Chargers doubled their lead with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Meza. The TD capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

Lehi’s offense kicked it up a notch on its next drive. A trio of first downs moved the Pioneers into Charger territory, setting up a deep ball. Jett Niu tossed a perfect pass to a wide-open Carter Cutler for a touchdown. A missed extra point left Lehi trailing by eight.

RELATED: Lehi Pioneers QB Jett Niu Flips Commitment To Big 12 School

With momentum on their side, the Pioneers’ Ozzie Williams picked off a pass from Evans for the game’s first turnover.

The Pioneers methodically marched down the field with relative ease. On the half’s final play, Niu stepped up, finding Legend Glasker for a TD. Corner Canyon blocked the extra point attempt to lead 14-12 at the half.

Third Quarter

Following a Corner Canyon missed FG, Lehi needed less than three minutes to take the lead. Niu and Glasker connected for the second time, giving the Pioneers an 18-14 lead. Lehi went for two but came up empty for the third straight time.

Corner Canyon wasn’t phased after seeing its 14-point lead disappear. Trailing for the first time, Evans led a nearly five-minute TD drive. Evans’s third scoring pass of the day came when he found Chryshaun Lee for a 12-yard TD.

Fourth Quarter

With Corner Canyon deep in the red zone, Lehi forced a fumble and fell on the ball in the end zone to keep the Chargers lead at three.

Niu led a long drive, ending with his third TD pass to Glasker. Lehi led 25-21 after adding the extra point.

Following a turnover on downs from the Chargers, Lehi added a 34-yard FG to take a 28-21 lead with 3:28 left.

With 19 seconds left, Meza worked free in the back of the end zone, tying the game with a TD pass from Evans.

Overtime

Corner Canyon took possession to open the extra period and scored when Cooper Kingston busted through the line for an 11-yard TD. The extra point gave CC a 35-28 lead.

Lehi answered with a touchdown, but special teams reared its ugly head again. The Pioneers suffered a crushing defeat when the extra point caromed off the left upright, giving the Chargers a 35-34 win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon Prevails Over Lehi In Overtime Thriller

The Corner Canyon Chargers are headed to the 6A State Championship after knocking off Lehi 35-34 in overtime.

2 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Late Heroics Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 115-113, earning their third win of the season, and their first of the year at home.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Hold Off Late Mavericks Run For First Win At Home

The Utah Jazz got some redemption for their earlier loss in Dallas as they beat the Mavericks for their first home win of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Invite Mavericks To Third-Quarter Block Party At Delta Center

The Utah Jazz took off against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter and the run was initiated on the defensive end.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spanish Fork Advances To 4A State Championship Game After Beating Ridgeline

Spanish Fork didn't play its best game but found a way to beat top-seeded Ridgeline with a late touchdown drive, winning 21-14.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Strong Alley-Oop Dunk In Transition

In the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed off his hops on a fastbreak alley-oop dunk.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Corner Canyon Prevails Over Lehi In Overtime Thriller