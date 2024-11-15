Corner Canyon Prevails Over Lehi In Overtime Thriller

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers are headed to the 6A State Championship after knocking off Lehi 35-34 in overtime. Corner Canyon advances to face the winner of Skyridge vs. Lone Peak.

Bronson Evans tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Chargers in the first of three games at Rice-Eccles Stadium today.

First Quarter

Lehi got the football first but couldn’t generate anything on its first possession. The Pioneers punter after QB Jett Niu was sacked on third down.

The Chargers used a long run on their first possession to enter Pioneer’s territory. Corner Canyon entered the red zone on a fourth-down completion to junior receiver Kai Meza. Two plays later, junior QB Bronson Evans found senior Xavier Shaefer in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Corner Canyon goes up 7-0 over Lehi 🏈@CCHSFOOTBALL_ 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/bPz2ImTtDN — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Lehi responded with a drive that stalled at the Corner Canyon 37-yard line. A 54-yard field goal attempt fell short, keeping the Pioneer’s deficit at 7-0.

Second Quarter

The Chargers doubled their lead with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Meza. The TD capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

Anotha one for @CCHSFOOTBALL_ on a deep ball. 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/Ctkg0k0Y8N — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Lehi’s offense kicked it up a notch on its next drive. A trio of first downs moved the Pioneers into Charger territory, setting up a deep ball. Jett Niu tossed a perfect pass to a wide-open Carter Cutler for a touchdown. A missed extra point left Lehi trailing by eight.

With momentum on their side, the Pioneers’ Ozzie Williams picked off a pass from Evans for the game’s first turnover.

The Pioneers methodically marched down the field with relative ease. On the half’s final play, Niu stepped up, finding Legend Glasker for a TD. Corner Canyon blocked the extra point attempt to lead 14-12 at the half.

Legend making a legendary catch for @LehiFootball 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/bVsKjrop7X — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Third Quarter

Following a Corner Canyon missed FG, Lehi needed less than three minutes to take the lead. Niu and Glasker connected for the second time, giving the Pioneers an 18-14 lead. Lehi went for two but came up empty for the third straight time.

The Pioneers take the lead on this TD. @LehiFootball 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/QN9tL275lJ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Corner Canyon wasn’t phased after seeing its 14-point lead disappear. Trailing for the first time, Evans led a nearly five-minute TD drive. Evans’s third scoring pass of the day came when he found Chryshaun Lee for a 12-yard TD.

A nail-biter at RES after this @CCHSFOOTBALL_ TD… 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/mY1UN3AMcU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Fourth Quarter

With Corner Canyon deep in the red zone, Lehi forced a fumble and fell on the ball in the end zone to keep the Chargers lead at three.

Fumble recovery in the end zone for @LehiFootball 😮 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters Don’t miss the end of this game: https://t.co/OExdEAiY8o pic.twitter.com/8mTNRoER9a — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Niu led a long drive, ending with his third TD pass to Glasker. Lehi led 25-21 after adding the extra point.

Following a turnover on downs from the Chargers, Lehi added a 34-yard FG to take a 28-21 lead with 3:28 left.

THE LEGEND with another TD for @LehiFootball 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/oG50gv6Btt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

With 19 seconds left, Meza worked free in the back of the end zone, tying the game with a TD pass from Evans.

ALL TIED UP. @CCHSFOOTBALL_ with the TD. 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/L5aqThWPbA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Overtime

Corner Canyon took possession to open the extra period and scored when Cooper Kingston busted through the line for an 11-yard TD. The extra point gave CC a 35-28 lead.

Lehi answered with a touchdown, but special teams reared its ugly head again. The Pioneers suffered a crushing defeat when the extra point caromed off the left upright, giving the Chargers a 35-34 win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24