Utah Baseball’s Core Jackson Named CBN All-Canadian First Team

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah baseball enjoyed a banner season in 2024, thanks in no small part to the play of Core Jackson as the leadoff hitter and shortstop.

The Canadian Baseball Network All-Canadian Team was announced on Wednesday, November 13.

With Jackson in the everyday lineup, Utah got off to a record-setting start in 2024. After a late-April sweep against the vaunted UCLA Bruins, a 29-13 Utah team briefly moved into the D1 Baseball top-25.

The Utes stumbled down the stretch after sweeping UCLA, which put them in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Utah finished the season 33-22 overall, seventh in the conference.

About Core Jackson

Senior SS

A native of Wyoming, Ontario, Jackson signed with the Utes as a junior after hitting .321 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 33 RBI for the South Mountain Community College Cougars in 2023. As a freshman at Nebraska, he hit .210 with six doubles, two triples, one homer, and 21 RBI.

Jackson was dynamite at the top of manager Gary Henderson’s lineup in his first season with the Utes. He slashed .363/.463/.516 while serving as Utah’s primary leadoff hitter. He stole 17 bases, second-best in the Pac-12 behind teammate Kai Roberts (33). Jackson was in the top eight in the Pac-12 for batting average (fifth), hits (fourth), and triples (eighth). His 26 multi-hit games are the second-most for a Ute in the Pac-12 era.

