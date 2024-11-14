Utah Baseball’s Core Jackson Named CBN All-Canadian First Team
Nov 14, 2024, 3:57 PM
SALT LAKE CITY—Utah baseball enjoyed a banner season in 2024, thanks in no small part to the play of Core Jackson as the leadoff hitter and shortstop.
The Canadian Baseball Network All-Canadian Team was announced on Wednesday, November 13.
Congrats to @corejackson32 on being named @CDNBaseballNet First Team for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ season 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/F08aQOfKLl
— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) November 13, 2024
With Jackson in the everyday lineup, Utah got off to a record-setting start in 2024. After a late-April sweep against the vaunted UCLA Bruins, a 29-13 Utah team briefly moved into the D1 Baseball top-25.
The Utes stumbled down the stretch after sweeping UCLA, which put them in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Utah finished the season 33-22 overall, seventh in the conference.
About Core Jackson
Senior SS
A native of Wyoming, Ontario, Jackson signed with the Utes as a junior after hitting .321 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 33 RBI for the South Mountain Community College Cougars in 2023. As a freshman at Nebraska, he hit .210 with six doubles, two triples, one homer, and 21 RBI.
The @Big12Conference era begins‼️
📅 https://t.co/CrGZBvKZ5c
📰 https://t.co/i7vnX0Bc5h pic.twitter.com/QFFHRrlOpC
— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) October 31, 2024
Jackson was dynamite at the top of manager Gary Henderson’s lineup in his first season with the Utes. He slashed .363/.463/.516 while serving as Utah’s primary leadoff hitter. He stole 17 bases, second-best in the Pac-12 behind teammate Kai Roberts (33). Jackson was in the top eight in the Pac-12 for batting average (fifth), hits (fourth), and triples (eighth). His 26 multi-hit games are the second-most for a Ute in the Pac-12 era.
