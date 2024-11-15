Utah Jazz To Debut New City Edition Jerseys, Court Against Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will break out their all-new city edition jerseys and court as they host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

After unveiling four new jerseys back in June, Jazz fans will get to see the city edition uniform in action for the first time tonight.

three emojis to describe our new mountain basketball city jerseys, we’ll go first: 🏔️🤩💟 pic.twitter.com/fwtEXpRBeP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 14, 2024

After a few years with the highlighter yellow and black color combination, Utah fans were ecstatic with the new purple and baby blue scheme.

Of the four new jerseys, one other is set to debut this season. The black statement edition jersey is set to hit the hardwood in January.

Along with the city edition jersey, the Jazz will bring out a new court design.

from the ice to the hardwood, our new city edition court is *officially* here 😍#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/p4SSLUKaRw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 14, 2024

The other two new Utah Jazz jerseys – the new-look white and another purple uniform will hit the rotation next year.

The Jazz will phase yellow out of its color scheme ahead of the 2025-26 season, with Mountain Purple, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue becoming the team’s official color palette.

Jazz Without Kessler Against Mavericks

The Utah Jazz will look to avoid losing their sixth straight home game when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, the Jazz are 0-5 when playing on their home floor, tying the 1974 New Orleans Jazz for the worst start in franchise history.

Only the 2-10 Toronto Raptors and 2-9 Philadelphia 76ers have more losses than the Jazz through the first three weeks of the season.

The Jazz will look to snap their home losing streak against Dallas, but will be shorthanded in the process.

Center Walker Kessler has been ruled out for the second straight game due to hip bursitis.

Kessler’s nine starts are tied with Keyonte George for the most on the roster, and he leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage.

The Jazz fell to the Mavericks 110-102 in their third game of the season.

