Lone Peak Advances To 6A Title Game After Knocking Off Skyridge

Nov 14, 2024, 5:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Lone Peak Knights advanced to the 6A State Championship game after beating the Skyridge Falcons 28-21 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Knights will face the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A title game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 21.

First Quarter

Skyridge took the ball first and wasted no time moving the football. The Falcons drove 80 yards in 2:32, scoring a ten-yard rushing touchdown on a QB keeper for Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Lone Peak bounced right back when senior Landan Goff took the kickoff back 95 yards for a TD. The extra point tied the game 7-7 with 9:14 left in the opening quarter.

The Knights forced a Skyridge fumble on the next possession, recovering the football in Falcon territory. Lone Peak junior QB Kepa Niumeitolu tight-roped the sideline on a seven-yard TD run.

With the defense settling in, both teams traded punts late in the quarter. The Knights took a 14-7 lead into the second period.

Second Quarter

Lone Peak wanted to go for it early in the quarter on 4th-and-1 deep in their own territory, but a false start forced the punt team onto the field. Skyridge took over in Lone Peak territory after a short return.

A fumbled snap by Sweetwyne put the Falcons behind the chains. On 2nd-and-16, the second INT from Landan Goff returned the football to Lone Peak.

The Knights easily moved the football into the red zone, setting up 3rd-and-goal at the Falcon seven. Niumeitolu gave his team a two touchdown lead when he found Jasean Mayberry in the corner of the end zone.

Skyridge’s offense got going just before the half. With 19 seconds left, Sweetwyne found Adam Warren for a 30-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Lone Peak took the football first and marched right down the field. Niumeitolu unleashed a pass intended for Ike Staley into the end zone. With a defender draped all over him, Staley somehow came down with the football to give the Knights a 28-14 lead.

After picking up a couple of first downs in the short game, Sweetwyne turned the corner and scampered for a long gain down the sideline to put Skyridge in scoring position. Senior running back Wes Valgardson ended the drive with a one-yard rushing score to make it 28-21.

Lone Peak entered the red zone on the next possession. After a stop on 3rd-and-12, Lone Peak missed a 30-yard field goal to keep it a one-possession game.

Fourth Quarter

Lone Peak’s defense held serve in the final period, allowing the Knights to hang on for a 28-21 win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

