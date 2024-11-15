Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Strong Alley-Oop Dunk In Transition

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed off his hops on a fastbreak alley-oop dunk.

With Kyle Filipowski leading the break, Markkanen filled the lane and got rewarded.

hitting the peak and enjoying that crisp mountain air 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GBQVc4XlGF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

The former All-Star has gotten out to a slow start this season, averaging just 16.7 points on 38.9 percent shooting.

That seeped into the first against the Mavs. The dunk was his only field goal in the quarter.

He finished with four points and a rebound as the Jazz trailed by one, 28-27.

After one the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 28-27. Solid first quarter for the Jazz, fueled by 9 points from John Collins who continues his terrific offensive play. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/NdWbfDP8oC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

Filipowski recorded two points, an assist, and a steal. John Collins was the leading scorer in the opening quarter with nine.

Jazz Without Kessler Against Mavericks

The Utah Jazz will look to avoid losing their sixth straight home game when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, the Jazz are 0-5 when playing on their home floor, tying the 1974 New Orleans Jazz for the worst start in franchise history.

Only the 2-10 Toronto Raptors and 2-9 Philadelphia 76ers have more losses than the Jazz through the first three weeks of the season.

The Jazz will look to snap their home losing streak against Dallas, but will be shorthanded in the process.

Center Walker Kessler has been ruled out for the second straight game due to hip bursitis.

Kessler’s nine starts are tied with Keyonte George for the most on the roster, and he leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage.

The Jazz fell to the Mavericks 110-102 in their third game of the season.

