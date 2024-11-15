On the Site:
Spanish Fork Advances To 4A State Championship Game After Beating Ridgeline

Nov 14, 2024, 8:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Spanish Fork didn’t play its best game but found a way to beat top-seeded Ridgeline with a late touchdown drive, winning 21-14. Spanish Fork advances to the 4A State Championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 21.

The Dons will play the winner of Friday’s Sky View-Crimson Cliffs game.

First Quarter

Ridgeline overcame an early turnover to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead when QB junior QB Nate Dahle scored from six yards out on a run.

Second Quarter

The high-scoring Dons offense responded on their next drive. SF moved into the red zone, showing off how they made it to this point. Senior Brock Jacobson tied the game with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Johnson with 11 minutes left in the half.

The Riverhawks answered with their second touchdown drive of the night. Ridgeline took a 14-7 lead after JT White rumbled six-yard for a score.

Spanish Fork came right back with another touchdown drive as their offense found a rhythm.

Third Quarter

Out of the break, another interception gave the Riverhawks possession inside their own one-yard line. A three-and-out forced Ridgeline to punt, giving Spanish Fork the ball in Riverhawk territory.

Dons senior running back Kaden Vest fumbled on the ensuing drive, but a teammate fell on the football, giving the Dons a fortunate first down. Four plays later, Ridgeline took over after a turnover on downs.

Nate Dahle moved Ridgeline into Spanish Fork territory after miraculously escaping a sure sack in the backfield. Dahle scrambled left, evaded a pair of tacklers, and nearly picked up the first down before being forced out of bounds. Before the next play, a Spanish Fork offside penalty gave the Riverhawks 1st-and-10.

Fourth Quarter

After driving into the red zone, Ridgeline’s coaching staff had to make a decision on the fourth down. Following a timeout, Dahle was pressured in the pocket and threw a pass toward the goal line, which was caught by junior guard Kyler May. After the officials deliberated, a flag was thrown for illegal touching, giving Spanish Fork the football following a loss of down on the infraction.

Spanish Fork couldn’t generate any momentum on offense and was forced to punt the football back to Ridgeline.

Ridgeline struggled to move the ball on their next drive but took a chance deep in their own territory on 4th-and-1. A strong run from JT White gave the Riverhawks a fresh set of downs. Ridgeline stalled shortly after, punting back to Spanish Fork with less than three minutes left.

Three consecutive Spanish Fork first downs on the next drive moved the Dons to the Ridgeline 28-yard line with just over a minute to play. On second down, a long run from Kaden Vest gave the Dons 1st-and-goal.

Brock Jacobson took the direct snap on first down and ran over a defender on his way to the game-winning touchdown.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

KSL Sports

