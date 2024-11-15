Utah Jazz Invite Mavericks To Third-Quarter Block Party At Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz took off against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter and the run was initiated on the defensive end.

Drew Eubanks and John Collins both skied for highlight blocks against the Mavs after halftime.

summiting a mountain isn’t for the faint of heart 😈 pic.twitter.com/PZUf4QdBxW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

On top of the two blocks, the Jazz posted 10 steals through the first three quarters.

Isaiah Collier was the biggest contributor in that category with three, all of which came in the first half.

In the third, Utah jumped out to a double-digit lead following a 20-5 run. The Jazz lost the first two quarters by a combined three points before winning the third by 17.

already a career-high 𝟯 steals for Isaiah and still climbing 🧗‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wVzTgOgQsL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

Utah shot an eye-popping 58 percent from the floor in the third compared to just 36 from Dallas.

Heading into the fourth, Collins led the squad in scoring with 24 points.

Jazz Without Kessler Against Mavericks

The Utah Jazz will look to avoid losing their sixth straight home game when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, the Jazz are 0-5 when playing on their home floor, tying the 1974 New Orleans Jazz for the worst start in franchise history.

Only the 2-10 Toronto Raptors and 2-9 Philadelphia 76ers have more losses than the Jazz through the first three weeks of the season.

The Jazz will look to snap their home losing streak against Dallas, but will be shorthanded in the process.

Center Walker Kessler has been ruled out for the second straight game due to hip bursitis.

Kessler’s nine starts are tied with Keyonte George for the most on the roster, and he leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage.

The Jazz fell to the Mavericks 110-102 in their third game of the season.

