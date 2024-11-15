Utah Jazz Hold Off Late Mavericks Run For First Win At Home

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz got some redemption for their earlier loss in Dallas as they beat the Mavericks, 115-113, for their first home win of the season.

In Utah’s first road game, the Mavs handed them a third-straight loss to start the season behind an efficient 23-point performance from Kyrie Irving. The Jazz got payback on Thursday behind 28 from John Collins and 20 from Jordan Clarkson.

Now with three wins on the year, Utah will travel to the West Coast for three games in California against the Kings, Clippers, and Lakers.

Jazz Debut New-Look City Edition Jerseys Against Mavericks

Pregame

On this weeks Jazz Notes podcast, @CHoltSports and I discussed potentially moving Kyle Filipowski into the starting lineup and sliding Markkanen to the three. Didn’t anticipate it would happen so soon. Will be curious what changes when Kessler returns. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

Lauri from the mountain top 🫡 pic.twitter.com/D0CzdQrn7V — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

AND we’ve got Booz in the house?!? Yeah it’s gonna be a good night 🏡😌#TakeNote | @MisterCBooz pic.twitter.com/xzJSixeWy6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

First Quarter

climbing and thriving 𓄀🏔️ pic.twitter.com/sqTrnTzls9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

Seeing a more active Keyonte George tonight. Crashing the boards, trying to get into passing lanes etc. All things he can control, and use to contribute each night. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

With 7:14 left in the first quarter the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 13-10. Four of five Jazz starters have scored. #takenote pic.twitter.com/50esAy4PTc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

hitting the peak and enjoying that crisp mountain air 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GBQVc4XlGF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

sometimes you gotta take the scenic route to get where you’re going ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/zLnx6nZYxS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

John’s a mountain man, that’s why he has 𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 🏔️🏔️🏔️ pic.twitter.com/ebudkSroVs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

We talk a lot about shooting and playmaking for guards coming out of college, but I think one of the things that’s hard to gauge is their ability to play with pace. The college game is so slow, and so compact, it doesn’t always illuminate A+ pacing for guys like Isaiah Collier. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

After one the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 28-27. Solid first quarter for the Jazz, fueled by 9 points from John Collins who continues his terrific offensive play. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/NdWbfDP8oC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

Second Quarter

Kyle’s feeling boulder with every step 🥾 pic.twitter.com/BQnAYBkyVY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

every good hiking group has someone that knows how to start a fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSOQ3xPbST — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

The Olynyk/Filipowski comparisons were probably not generous enough for the Jazz rookie. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

what’s a mountain to a molehill? 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/7jzwWEdAsu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

already a career-high 𝟯 steals for Isaiah and still climbing 🧗‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wVzTgOgQsL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

the view from the top is breathtaking 🤩😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9OQKa2Pdpz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

At the half the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 64-61. Kyle Filipowski has a team-high 13 points on 6-6 shooting. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ylOynhXVzw — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

get some water and grab a granola bar.

the climb continues after the break! pic.twitter.com/i1gymayCX1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

Third Quarter

we’re big fans of the Himalayups 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/nHWviVVET0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

Keyonte George continues to fuss with his right hand which he seemed to hurt when guarding Luka Doncic earlier in the quarter. Mostly dribbling with his left hand now. Something to watch. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

The @utahjazz take a 75-73 lead over the @dallasmavs with 7:49 left in the third quarter. Jazz are throwing a lot at Dallas with their dribble penetration and three-point shooting. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YGbUBEYC9K — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

Lauri’s range is snow laughing matter ❄️🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/QwO0KFjhye — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

hiking tip: embrace the rain 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/dE60RI2QTA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

summiting a mountain isn’t for the faint of heart 😈 pic.twitter.com/PZUf4QdBxW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

⚠️ 𝐂𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 ⚠️

⚠️ 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐀 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vI7hKyiOOT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

tighten up your hiking boots, we’re approaching the summit 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/XWuovgXqrX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Will Hardy really knows how to make adjustments to his lineups to get more out of his guys. The Kessler/Collins swap has benefited both players this season, and even the Cody Williams/Filipowski shakeup tonight has looked solid. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

Lauri Markkanen gets raked across the face and goes down for a moment before heading to the locker room. The @utahjazz lead the @dallasmavs 104-94 with just under eight minutes left to play in the game. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/BnedVTaXk2 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

JC’s favorite mountain range? the HIMalayas 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5mauQXoH4w — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2024

With 36 seconds left to play the @utahjazz lead the @dallasmavs 113-110. The Mavericks briefly took a 2 point lead after erasing a 16 point deficit, but the Jazz have answered with 5 straight. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MLIxrpEcGw — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 15, 2024

