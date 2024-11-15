1 injured, 4 families displaced after Midvale apartment fire

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Nov 15, 2024, 6:10 AM | Updated: 6:21 am

One person was injured and four families were displaced after an apartment fire in Midvale early morning on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Unified Fire Authority)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


MIDVALE — One person was injured and four families were displaced from their homes after a Midvale apartment building caught fire early Friday, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Capt. Tony Barker with UFA said at approximately 2:30 a.m., crews were called to the apartment complex at 60 W. Inglenook Drive. They arrived to see smoke and flames, which started in a first-floor unit and worked their way up to the second floor, ultimately damaging a part of the roof.  Crews evacuated the entire building.

One person was injured and four families were displaced after an apartment fire in Midvale early morning on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Unified Fire Authority)

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but Barker did not have information on their condition.

Four families were displaced from their units, and the flames impacted a total of eight units.

Barker said the cause was determined to be a light that caught some clothes on fire.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Mary Culbertson

