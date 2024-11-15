SALT LAKE CITY — Employees with FedEx’s community engagement program are working with Operation Warm to deliver winter coats to children in Salt Lake City.

The FedEx Cares and Operation Warm teams were visiting Parkview Elementary School on Friday where they would provide nearly 380 new winter coats to the students there.

Students will be fit for the right coat for them with the help of FedEx employees. The students are able to choose the color they want.

Operation Warm has provided more than 6 million children in need with coats and shoes over the past 25 years. In 2024, from October to the end of November, FedEx Cares is set to deliver coats to over 1.4 million students across the U.S.