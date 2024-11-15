On the Site:
Nov 15, 2024, 10:07 AM

(Kristin Murphy, KSL.com)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Employees with FedEx’s community engagement program are working with Operation Warm to deliver winter coats to children in Salt Lake City.

The FedEx Cares and Operation Warm teams were visiting Parkview Elementary School on Friday where they would provide nearly 380 new winter coats to the students there.

Mike Garrison helps Noelle Lozano-Lopez pick out a new coat, donated by FedEx and Operation Warm, at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Shane DeForest helps Nevaeh Callaway pick out a new coat, donated by FedEx and Operation Warm, at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Matt Del Rio boxes up extra coats after FedEx and Operation Warm joined forces to provide winter coats to students at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Christina Miranda Roman tries on a new coat, donated by FedEx and Operation Warm, at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Grace Sica, vice president of corporate partnerships at Operation Warm, speaks to volunteers from FedEx at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. FedEx and Operation Warm joined forces to provide hundreds of winter coats to students. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Cassandra Castillo helps Debra Faith pick out a new coat, donated by FedEx and Operation Warm, at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) D'Artagnan Zachery signs a thank you poster after getting a new coat at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. FedEx and Operation Warm joined forces to provide hundreds of winter coats to students. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Lex Crumback signs a thank you poster after getting a new coat at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. FedEx and Operation Warm joined forces to provide hundreds of winter coats to students. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com) Christina Miranda Roman tries on a new coat, donated by FedEx and Operation Warm, with the help of volunteer Jenn Garrison at Parkview Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Kristin Murphy, KSL.com)

Students will be fit for the right coat for them with the help of FedEx employees. The students are able to choose the color they want.

Operation Warm has provided more than 6 million children in need with coats and shoes over the past 25 years. In 2024, from October to the end of November, FedEx Cares is set to deliver coats to over 1.4 million students across the U.S.

Tamara Vaifanua

