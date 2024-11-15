On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

No injuries reported after school bus collides with car in South Jordan

Nov 15, 2024, 9:13 AM

FILE - A bus pictured at the Jordan School District transportation yard on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

FILE - A bus pictured at the Jordan School District transportation yard on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

(Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A school bus was involved in a crash with a car on Friday, according to South Jordan police. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

According to Officer Shaun Becker with the South Jordan Police Department, the car was traveling north on 3200 West toward 11400 South. The bus was turning from a west residential area to drive north, and collided with the “rear quarter panel of the car.” Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but there were several children on the school bus.

Becker said police believed the bus driver was at fault.

Sandy Riesgraf with Jordan School District said there was only minor damage to the bus.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Local News

