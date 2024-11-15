On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

St. George police investigating possible kidnapping at school bus stop

Nov 15, 2024, 10:28 AM

FILE - A St. George police vehicle is pictured in St. George on Friday June 10, 2022. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ST. GEORGE — Police in St. George were actively searching for evidence in a potential kidnapping Friday morning, and asked anyone with information to help.

Just after 7 a.m., a child witness reported they saw another child potentially being kidnapped near a school bus stop in the north area of Bloomington Hills, according to the St. George Police Department. The child said they saw another child who looked about 12 years old being pushed into the back of a truck by a man.

The truck was a dark green older model pickup truck that had four doors and black wheels. Police did not have any further information on what the man looked like.

Police said the students assigned to the school bus stop were accounted for, and officers were working with school officials to ensure all students were accounted for Friday morning.

“Home or vehicle security footage is being sought for further information,” police said. “If you live in the area and have any surveillance footage available, please call the police.”

St. George police said information can be relayed to them at 435-627-4300.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Mary Culbertson

5 seconds ago

