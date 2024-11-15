UPDATE: St. George police find no evidence of bus stop kidnapping, department says

UPDATE: Further investigation by the St. George Police Department revealed no evidence that the kidnapping took place.

ST. GEORGE — Police in St. George were actively searching for evidence in a potential kidnapping Friday morning, and asked anyone with information to help.

Just after 7 a.m., a child witness reported they saw another child potentially being kidnapped near a school bus stop in the north area of Bloomington Hills, according to the St. George Police Department.

The child said they saw another child who looked about 12 years old being pushed into the back of a truck by a man. However, the witness later said they did not see anyone being forced into a vehicle, but observed commotion near a vehicle, the St. George Police Department said.

The truck was a dark green older model pickup truck with four doors and black wheels.

Investigators collaborated with local schools and confirmed that all students from the bus stops were accounted for. The schools later verified that none of their enrolled students were missing, police said.

“Home or vehicle security footage is being sought for further information,” police said. “If you live in the area and have any surveillance footage available, please call the police.”

St. George police said information can be relayed to them at 435-627-4300.

Contributing: Jacob Freeman, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.