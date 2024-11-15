80-year-old family sawmill destroyed by fire

KAMAS — The Blazzard Sawmill — an 80-year-old, family-run operation in Kamas — burned down Wednesday night, leaving the family wondering what’s next.

South Summit Fire District Chief Scott Thorell said his department got reports of a commercial fire shortly after 10 p.m. “I was leaving my house (and) from there, I could see a large glow already,” he said.

Three engines, a tinder and a brush truck from South Summit Fire District responded, along with a truck from Wasatch Fire District and an engine from Park City Fire District. In total, 37 firefighters from South Summit Fire District were on scene and 7 firefighters from the other fire districts.

“We were able to gain control of the fire pretty quickly and isolate it to just the mill area. All the lumber storage around the mill was preserved,” Thorell said. “We were hampered by very strong south winds (and) had very rapid fire growth, and there was a large volume of fire upon our arrival.”

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday. The estimated losses are “hard to determine,” but there was equipment in the sawmill that is no longer manufactured and can’t be replaced, Thorell said.

Additionally, the business is uninsured.

“It’s really sad,” Thorell said. “It’s an 80-year business, longtime family business here in Kamas. (They) are unsure what their direction will be.”

The sawmill still has a large inventory of cut inventory but no way to process it.