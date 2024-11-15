Breaking News:
LOCAL NEWS

USU volleyball player says she was scolded for speaking out about transgender issues

Nov 15, 2024, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

FILE — A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. ...

FILE — A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

LOGAN — A Utah State University women’s volleyball player is part of a new lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference, seeking to prevent a San Jose State University player from participating in a tournament later this month.

This lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado by 11 volleyball players, including USU’s Kaylie Ray, and a coach. They’re upset that San Jose State player Blaire Fleming has been allowed to participate on a women’s volleyball team when they argue that Fleming was born a male.

The plaintiffs in the suit want Fleming to be declared ineligible to play in the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for November 27-30 in Las Vegas.

Ray, co-captain of the USU women’s volleyball team, is part of the lawsuit. Her team chose not to play San Jose State last month, earning the support of many Republican state lawmakers in Utah. Southern Utah University also bowed out of a match against San Jose State in September.

A photo of Kaylie Ray seen interacting with fans of Utah State volleyball. (Courtesy USU Athletics)

Last month, Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez told the Associated Press that Fleming “meets the eligibility standard, so if a team does not play them, it’s a forfeit, meaning they take a loss.”

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, argues that Title IX regulations protect “equal opportunity for women’s athletics programs and opportunities.”

“The most significant reason that women overwhelmingly are unable to effectively compete for roster spots, scholarships, and recognition on men’s teams in these sports is biological: male competitive advantage derived from vast physiological differences between men and women,” the plaintiffs wrote.

Ray specifically argues that current policies from the Mountain West Conference, the NCAA, and San Jose State are not providing equal opportunities for women.

The USU player also said she has faced pushback for speaking out, including from her own coach who Ray alleged scolded her for posting a photo of herself and other teammates wearing a t-shirt that said “BOYcott” on it.

In the lawsuit, Ray said, “many around us were only concerned about the discomfort our stand was causing them and how it made them appear to others. They did not appear to care about standing up for us; they simply acted inconvenienced and put off by our decision to speak up for women.”

KSL TV reached out to the Mountain West Conference for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Utah State officials also didn’t return a message from KSL TV asking for their thoughts on the lawsuit.

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, who has sponsored multiple bills dealing with transgender issues in Utah, expressed support this week for the players who filed the lawsuit.

“Although few at their institutions are willing to advocate for them,” Birkeland wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “it’s encouraging to see these young women rising up and advocating for themselves.”

Other plaintiffs in the suit include current and former players from San Jose State University, the University of Nevada, the University of Wyoming, and Boise State University.

Local News

