SPANISH FORK — Employees working at Nature’s Sunshine in Spanish Fork were evacuated on Friday morning when a small explosion occurred in the building.

Spanish Fork Police Department Lt. Cory Slaymaker said the employees were mixing chemicals when the explosion occurred.

According to Slaymaker, the explosion caused a hole in a room on the second floor of the two-story manufacturing building. He also said there was no fire present in the building, however, two people had minor burns from the flash caused by the explosion.

Other damages to the building included water leaks. Slaymaker said the Spanish Fork Police Department is assessing the Nature’s Sunshine incident.