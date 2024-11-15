Breaking News:
Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 13

Nov 15, 2024, 1:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week was Brock Jacobson from Spanish Fork High School.

Utah County Player of the Week – Brock Jacobson RB/DB (Spanish Fork)

Jacobson and Spanish Fork took on Park City High School last Friday in a quarterfinal matchup with both teams looking to punch their ticket to Rice-Eccles Stadium. After a slow start to the contest, the Dons took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter before they added a Kaden Vest rushing touchdown.

The Miners struck for two touchdowns of their own in the second quarter and Park City took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. 

Spanish Fork emerged from halftime looking to keep their season alive as Jacobson caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from McKay Smith to tie things up only to see Park City re-take the lead back minutes later. Jacobson then found paydirt on a 61-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to even the score once again and Kaden Vest then scored the go-ahead touchdown moments later to send Spanish Fork to the 4A semifinals with a 30-24 victory.

Jacobson finished the game with seven receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown while tallying seven carries for 82 yards and his other touchdown on the night. He also racked up seven tackles and a sack on defense.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

