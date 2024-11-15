Breaking News:
Roy Royals Advance To 5A Championship Game With Late Touchdown

Nov 15, 2024, 1:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – A fourth-quarter deep ball touchdown to Isaiah Morris allowed Roy to hang on against Timpview with a 29-19 win. Roy advances to the 5A championship game on Thursday, November 21.

The Royals will face the winner of the Brighton Bengals vs. Bountiful Redhawks game.

First Quarter

The high-scoring Roy Royals took the football first and made the most of it. On 3rd-and-goal, senior QB Dru Gardner was flushed from the pocket. Scrambling to his right, Garnder kept his eyes downfield before finding Robert Young tip-toeing the sideline for a touchdown.

Timpview answered with a 20-yard Luke Thornock field goal to make it 7-3.

Second Quarter

Roy’s Colby Frokjer added a 38-yard FG midway through the quarter to go up 10-3.

The Thunderbird’s offense woke up on their next drive. Junior wideout Jaron Pula caught a 22-yard touchdown pass across the middle. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt kept Roy in front 10-9.

After getting a stop on defense, Timpview’s offense took over with the first-half clock dwindling. Senior QB Soakai Aston moved his team into the red zone on a scramble up the middle.

The Royals’ defense stood firm inside its ten-yard line, forcing a FG after keeping Timpview out of the end zone on three straight plays.

The Thunderbirds led 12-10 at the half.

Third Quarter

Roy opened the second half with its second straight defensive stop. The Royals took over with good field position after Timpiview’s drive ended with a punt.

On second down, Robert Young took the direct snap and evaded defenders for a long run into Timpview territory. Two plays later, Young broke several tackles on a 26-yard TD run. A failed two-point conversion left the Royals in front 16-12.

Defensive back Rhett Slater gave Roy the football back with a spectacular interception down the sideline to end Timpview’s next drive.

Timpview’s defense was looking for a stop, but a 4th-and-2 conversion allowed Roy to keep moving the football. Later in the drive, Timpview put together four consecutive stops inside the ten to force a turnover on downs. The Thunderbirds took over inside their own five.

Timpview moved into positive territory when Aston hit freshman wide receiver Dennis Tua’one on a long pass play near midfield. Later in the drive, another long Aston completion to Pula moved the Thunderbirds into the red zone. Junior Aisa Galea’1 put his team in front with a six-yard TD run up the middle. Timpview led 19-16 after the extra point.

Fourth Quarter

Trailing by three, Roy kept the football with Young and Logan Cella on the ground. Cella carried the Royals into positive territory on a long gain to start the drive. After the drive stalled, Colby Frojker blasted a 58-yard FG to tie the game at 19.

Timpview moved the ball into Roy territory but gave the football back to Roy on downs when a fourth down pass fell incomplete. Roy took control with 5:27 left.

On 3rd-and-5, Gardner found Isaiah Morris down the sideline for a 57-yard TD. The extra point gave Roy a 26-19 lead with 3:51 left.

Roy played some great defense on the next possession, forcing Timpview to turn the ball over on downs with 2:55 left.

Frojker added a 53-yard FG in the final minute to seal the 29-19 Royals win.

