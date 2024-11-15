Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 13

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Robert Young from Roy High School and Drew Korth from Morgan High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Robert Young, ATH (Roy) & Drew Korth, RB (Morgan)

Young and the Roy Royals welcomed Viewmont High School in for a 5A Quarterfinal show down last week. Roy wasted no time in jumping out to a big lead, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, the last being Young’s first of the game. Roy would add a field goal to take a 24-7 lead into the halftime break.

Young would help extend the Royals’ lead with a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Viewmont’s attempts to rally in the fourth quarter were too little, too late as Roy advanced with a 43-29 victory. Young would eight carries for 127 yards and a touchdown along with five receptions for 75 yards and another score in the win.

Korth and the Morgan Trojans faced off against Manti High School in the 3A Semifinals last week. After a scoreless first quarter, Manti would open the scoring as the two teams combined for 49 points in the second quarter. Korth would score twice in that outburst, tallying two rushing touchdowns.

Morgan would go on to add a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter each and punch their ticket to the state championship. Korth ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-28 victory.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

