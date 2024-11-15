Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Ruled Out Of Week 11 Game With Knee Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was ruled out for Buffalo’s week 11 game against the Chiefs with a knee injury.

In week 10 against the Colts, Kincaid fell on his left knee and had to leave the game.

Coach McDermott has ruled TE Dalton Kincaid out for Sunday’s game.#KCvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/XMAsEmQeZa pic.twitter.com/zf0vAB4BE2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 15, 2024

After not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, the team announced that he would not suit up against Kansas City.

As the 8-2 Bills host the undefeated Chiefs on Sunday, the injury report will be lengthy.

It is already confirmed that Kincaid and WR Keon Coleman will be out. Other important offensive players like WR Amari Cooper and OT Spencer Brown are listed as questionable.

Through 10 games this season, Kincaid has 34 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

From week three to week 10, the former Ute has been targeted at least five times each game.

Buffalo already has a tall mountain to climb as they look to hand the Chiefs their first loss. But, the task becomes even tougher considering they won’t be at full strength.

About Dalton Kincaid

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on its roster.

The Buffalo Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, the former Ute had 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. In two playoff games with the Bills, he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports