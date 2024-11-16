12-year-old boy gives up Christmas gifts to make Grinch bears for sick kids

LEHI — Gavin Reeve spends his free time after school nowadays on the sewing machine.

“When he comes home, he does his homework, and that’s what he goes to,” said Reeve’s stepmom, CaLeanna Schaller.

Gavin is determined to make dozens of Grinch-themed teddy bears. He’s made around 80 so far, and on Dec. 4, with the help of The Angels Hands Foundation, he’ll give them to kids with rare illnesses.

“Helping people is just a better present than anything else, because it makes you feel good,” Gavin said.

In fact, Reeve asked for materials to make the bears instead of a bunch of gifts this Christmas.

“He decided he wasn’t wanting to be selfish,” said Gavin’s dad, Kendall Reeve. “He didn’t want a lot of stuff for Christmas. He would rather do something to make other people happy.”

Gavin wants to help because, in some ways, he knows what those kids and their families are going through. His mother, Ambrosia Mullins, died in 2021 from collapsed lungs after suffering from multiple illnesses. His family also faces similar challenges today.

“He’s watched me go through a lot of medical, too,” Schaller said, explaining that she lives with Evans syndrome, a rare blood condition. “I have to get tested every two weeks. And when it fails, I have to go through chemo.”

Gavin said he believes he’s doing what his mom would want him to do.

“I really like helping people because my mom was always a really nice person,” he said. “And CaLeanna also really likes to help people.”

Reeve’s father will help him distribute the Grinch-themed bears dressed up in a Grinch suit.

“He just always symbolizes men in our family for some reason,” Kendall Reeve said. “My grandpa was the Grinch, and we always called him ‘the Grinch.'”

Gavin has already decided to make and give the bears again next year. He’s asking for help to buy the fabrics and stuffing, and his family has helped him set up a GoFundMe* page.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.