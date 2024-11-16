Breaking News:
GOOD NEWS

Park City aims to raise $5 million for local nonprofits during ‘Day of Giving’

Nov 15, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — A giving marathon is in its final hours in Park City, as the community is trying to raise $5 million for 135 nonprofits.

“It’s like a local holiday where we celebrate all the nonprofits,” said Caitlin Willard with Summit Land Conservancy.

The 14th annual Live PC Give PC is hosted by the Park City Community Foundation. In 2023, the foundation raised $4.8 million in 24 hours; this year, they hope to surpass that.

“Whether you live here, work here, play here, or stay here, we want everybody involved,” said Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow.

Volunteers with signs to encourage donations to the nonprofits.

Volunteers with signs to encourage donations to the nonprofits. (KSL TV)

Park City High School seniors Gavin Hoekstra and Luke Trombley were tasked with helping raise money for the nonprofit Elevated Mountain Guides as part of their business class. They spent the day walking around with signs and spreading awareness for the cause.

But to them, it’s more than just a school assignment.

“We think it’s good to help out nonprofits like this because we really agree with their message,” Hoekstra said. “We’re just trying to do whatever we can to spread that around.”

Gavin Hoekstra and Luke Trombley standing outside in Park City with signs to donate to Elevated Mountain Guides.

Gavin Hoekstra and Luke Trombley standing outside in Park City with signs to donate to Elevated Mountain Guides. (KSL TV)

Organizers said this day of giving is a great community-building experience.

“There’s been so much division, and this is a real opportunity for people to come together and make a community-wide difference,” Zarrow said. “It makes a difference to the nonprofits here. People are trying to make their budgets. Nobody’s getting richer. They’re just trying to serve the community, and we need everybody’s help.”

You can donate online until midnight on the Live PC Give PC website.

