Utah Hockey Club Vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 15, 2024, 6:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club looks to avenge its overtime loss in Las Vegas earlier this month as they host the Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas sits atop the Pacific division with a record of 10-4-2. Utah holds the fifth spot in the Central division with a record of 7-6-3. If the Hockey Club can defeat the Golden Knights, it will be their first time winning back-to-back games in over a month.

Stay caught up on all the action from Delta Center with our live blog!

Pregame

First Period

RELATED: Logan Cooley Finds Top Shelf To Give Utah Lead Over Las Vegas In First Period

Second Period

RELATED: Mikhail Sergachev Doubles Utah’s Lead Over Las Vegas With Long-Range Laser

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

