Utah Hockey Club Vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club looks to avenge its overtime loss in Las Vegas earlier this month as they host the Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas sits atop the Pacific division with a record of 10-4-2. Utah holds the fifth spot in the Central division with a record of 7-6-3. If the Hockey Club can defeat the Golden Knights, it will be their first time winning back-to-back games in over a month.

Stay caught up on all the action from Delta Center with our live blog!

Pregame

Let’s get loud tonight, Utah! pic.twitter.com/1Sve0s7e39 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 16, 2024

First Period

Really good pressure by the Utah Hockey Club through the first few minutes here. They’re suffocating Vegas with an aggressive forecheck and possessing well in the O-zone.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Kesselring is so aggressive on the rush. He consistently has great zone entries and helps create dangerous opportunities. Very much needed by this team.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Barrett Hayton just put one off the crossbar. Wicked fast zone entry, carried the puck right to the front, and just rang it off the bar. So close. Great individual effort.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

COOLEY SCORES TOP SHELF AND ITS 1-0 UTAH!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Cooley has been very involved and aggressive the past few games. Effort is finally rewarded with a gorgeous one-timer top shelf. What a shot.#UtahHC https://t.co/1S0c6C2Gm3 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

5 minutes left in the first period, and it has essentially been one way traffic for #UtahHC thus far. In addition to a 1-0 lead, they’ve been super aggressive, dominated puck possession, and created a plethora of dangerous chances. Definitely riding the energy from Thursday. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Great atmosphere tonight. Most bodies in the building since the home opener. Appears to be a completely packed building. https://t.co/5WFauuhaIa — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Utah’s sticks have been particularly good tonight. SO many poke checks to deny dangerous chances and break up offensive opportunities for Vegas. Lamoureux specifically has been so good in that area and over the past few games. Helps when you’re 7 feet tall.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Holy smokes, #UtahHC won 86% of faceoffs in the first period. Dominant. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

🆙 after the first. pic.twitter.com/KPU3fVQJK9 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 16, 2024

End of the 1st period. Utah 1

Vegas 0 Utah leads shots on goal 17-8.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Second Period

Veggie chants are back at Delta Center after another series of stellar saves. He’s very athletic and has great reflexes. Vegas remains scoreless.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Kesselring left the ice favoring either his wrist or his hand after taking a puck in that area. He took his glove off as he entered the bench. Something to keep an eye on.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

He has returned to the ice. Appears to be ok. https://t.co/qUIYJ9xBOq — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

#UtahHC to the power play after Hanifin commits a roughing penalty. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

SERGACHEV WITH A LASER AND UTAH LEADS 2-0!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Great work from Sergachev here. Patience, takes what the defense is giving him, steps up, and fires a laser glove side. He was such a good acquisition this offseason. Makes such an impact all over the ice.#UtahHC https://t.co/rtTg7qzRtq — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

#VegasBorn to the PP after Lamoureux is called for interference. PK up for the first time tonight. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Kesselring called for a hook and #VegasBorn goes back to the power play. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Vegas scores on the PP and Utah leads 2-1.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Robbery glove save by Vejmelka and the Veggie chants return. Score remains 2-1 Utah with 3:52 remaining in the second period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

#UtahHC back to the power play after Roy is called for slashing. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Lamoureux standing up for his goaltender after Vejmelka was taken out by Hertl on the last sequence. Lamoureux gave him a few nice bumps and let him know that’s not going to fly. Kid is fearless. Hertl also didn’t seem overly interested in any extracurriculars. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Third Period

