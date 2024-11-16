EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Kansas

PROVO, Utah – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in the BYU/Kansas game?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

Simulating BYU/Kansas on EA Sports College Football 25

Before firing up the simulation, I edited the rosters to reflect what could be the depth charts for both teams on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Brayden Keim was removed at right tackle and replacing him was Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta.

Connor Pay was inserted back into the starting lineup at center.

Then, at right guard, I gave the starting nod to Bruce Mitchell, with Austin Leausa backing him up.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

First Quarter

The video game does not realize the clutch factor of BYU kicker Will Ferrin.

On BYU’s opening series, the Cougars attempted a 45-yard field goal, but the kick was three yards short.

The defenses shined throughout the rest of the quarter until Devin Neal popped off a 26-yard touchdown run for Kansas with 2:40 remaining in the quarter.

Kansas strikes first. But no one can make a kick. pic.twitter.com/6qwShRPpGO — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 15, 2024

Kicking was an issue in this simulation, as the Jayhawks kicker missed the PAT.

Kansas 6, BYU 0

Second Quarter

BYU was held to a three-and-out, giving Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense possession with a lead. Daniels connected on a deep pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold to put Kansas up 12-0.

Kansas built up a huge lead on BYU at the halftime break as Devin Neal scored on a 1-yard touchdown then Daniel Hishaw Jr. scored a touchdown run of his own on the following possession. Both scoring possessions were aided by BYU turnovers.

The Jayhawks went into the halftime break with a 26-0 lead.

Kansas 26, BYU 0

Third Quarter

BYU’s defense held Kansas to a three-and-out to open up the second half. Then Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense went to work.

Kansas builds a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth. pic.twitter.com/AFP5O8RtTm — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

Retzlaff connected with Darius Lassiter for a 26-yard touchdown completion.

BYU’s next offensive series resulted in a fumble inside the red zone.

Kansas 26, BYU 7

Fourth Quarter

Kansas was ready to slam the door shut on any potential comeback attempt from BYU. Jalon Daniels got the Jayhawks into the red zone before back-to-back sacks from Tyler Batty and Blake Mangelson forced KU into a 44-yard field goal attempt.

Comeback Cougs are making moves in the 4th pic.twitter.com/qUzPFDLde2 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

Once again, the kicking issues reared their ugly face for both teams as the kicker missed badly.

Jake Retzlaff then reeled off a big run to BYU in scoring position. Keanu Hill hauled in a critical catch on 3rd & 9 to move the chains, then LJ Martin had an 11-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 12.

BYU’s defense showed up again forcing KU into a three-and-out. On BYU’s first play from scrimmage on the following drive, Chase Roberts hauled in a 31-yard reception, then Hinckley Ropati split two defenders to come up with a 38-yard catch.

BYU capped off the drive with Retzlaff throwing a touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter. Will Ferrin then missed the PAT, leaving BYU with a 26-20 deficit.

Kansas picked up one first down, but Jakob Robinson deflected a pass on 3rd & 11 to force Kansas into another punt.

That gave Jake Retzlaff another two-minute drill opportunity.

BYU started on their own 11-yard line with 1:27 remaining.

Unfortunately for Retzlaff, the third comeback attempt of the season wasn’t meant to be in the simulation. Retzlaff tossed four incomplete passes, two of which were dropped by receivers, to bring the game to an end.

Kansas pulls off the upset, 26-20. pic.twitter.com/OiqS89kze1 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

Kansas took the knee and escaped with an upset victory over BYU.

Final EA Sports College Football 25 sim score: Kansas 26, BYU 20.

No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

