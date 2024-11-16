Logan Cooley Finds Top Shelf To Give Utah Lead Over Las Vegas In First Period

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first period against the Golden Knights, Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley occupied the slot and found the top shelf to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Utah had the upper hand in shots in the first period and that advantage showed as Cooley was the first to break through.

COOLEY!! And we’re on the board 1️⃣st! pic.twitter.com/3s10NiBZVZ — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 16, 2024

The goal was Cooley’s third on the season.

Funny enough, his last score also came against the Golden Knights when Utah went into Las Vegas on November 2.

Cooley has nine assists to go along with his three goals. That mark is second on the team only behind Nick Schmaltz.

Great atmosphere tonight. Most bodies in the building since the home opener. Appears to be a completely packed building. https://t.co/5WFauuhaIa — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Cooley jumped into a five-way tie for fifth-most Utah HC goals at three. He also has the third-most points for Utah this season, tied with Schmaltz behind Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther.

His early goal was the only score in the opening period and Utah carried the 1-0 lead into the second.

Utah Hockey Club Is In ‘Solution Mode’ Following Tough Stretch

After a strong start to their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club has endured a significantly tough stretch.

Over nine games, the team was shut out three times, outscored 31-19, and posted a 2-5-2 record.

According to head coach Andre Tourigny, this difficult stretch has forced the team into a “solution mode” in an attempt to turn things around.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Sweaters Will Go On Sale Friday At Noon Ahead Of Vegas Matchup

Can’t wait to see these in the crowd tonight! pic.twitter.com/Vksa656CXS — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 15, 2024

As one of Utah’s most seasoned veterans and someone who knows how to turn things around as a member of the 2016 Stanley Cup Champion Penguins roster who flipped a nightmare season into a dream, defenseman Ian Cole shared that Utah needs to look at it from every angle and be open to necessary changes.

“Along the way here, we need to continue to make changes and be mature about it and say hey, this is what worked, this is what didn’t work, we’re going to continue to do this, we’re going to change this, and we’re going to improve this,” Cole said regarding the situation.

“We need to take a step back, try to look at it as objectively as we can. I mean, some of the underlying numbers are really good, some of them aren’t good enough. So, what do we need to fix, what do we need to change, what do we keep the same, what do we improve on? These are all questions we’re trying to systematically answer and move forward.” he added.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports