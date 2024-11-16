Big Plays Carry Crimson Cliffs Past Sky View In 4A Semifinals

Breaking News:
SALT LAKE CITY – It was the Malakai Alofipo show at Rice-Eccles Stadium as the senior wide receiver caught three touchdown passes and had a game-clinching INT for Crimson Cliffs in a thrilling 38-29 win over Sky View.

The win propels Crimson Cliffs into the 4A championship game next Thursday. The Mustangs will face Spanish Fork with their second-consecutive championship on the line.

First Quarter

Crimson Cliffs opened the game with a defensive stop, immediately putting its offense on the field. The Mustangs needed two plays to find the end zone. Malakia Alofipo got behind the Bobcat’s defense for a 54-yard touchdown from Ryder Sherratt to take a 7-0 lead.

After forcing a Sky View punt, Sherratt and Alofipo connected again, this time for a 70-yard TD. The extra point gave the Mustangs a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Trailing by two scores, Sky View’s offense started moving. Junior QB Jack Clark led the Bobcats into the red zone, setting up a Xander Stokes touchdown run.

Crimson Cliffs took advantage of an untimed down to end the first quarter when Sherratt and Alofipo connected for the duo’s third TD in the opening 12 minutes.

Second Quarter

Sky View bounced back with their second TD of the night to stay in contention. Clark hit Liam Guthrie, and the senior wide receiver got his toes down in the end zone for six. A bad snap cost Sky View the extra point.

The Bobcats defense stepped up after the TD, forcing an interception deep in Mustangs territory. Sky View added a field goal, cutting the deficit to 21-16.

Crimson Cliffs faced a fourth-and-long late in the quarter, but an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Sky View with 1:52 left in the half. A three-and-out gave Crimson Cliffs another shot before the break.

The Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, instead taking a 21-16 lead at halftime.

Third Quarter

Crimson Cliffs marched down the field with ease on its first drive of the second half. McCord Christiansen finished the drive with a TD run to take a 28-16 lead.

As they had all night, Sky View came back with a long drive of their own. On 4th-and-goal, Clark threw a laser to Guthrie for the pair’s second touchdown.

Fourth Quarter

The back-and-forth battle continued, with the Bobcats’ defense offering little resistance as the Mustangs moved the football into the red zone. Caulder Pace increased the lead to 31-23 with a 15-yard field goal.

Clark went to work for the Bobcats, leading a drive into Mustang territory through the rain. Clark found Lincoln Ballard over the middle, and the junior wide receiver bounced off two defenders before sprinting into the end zone. The Bobcats two-point attempt came up empty, leaving Crimson Cliffs in front 31-29.

The defending 4A state champion Mustangs responded the way a championship team should. On 3rd-and-one, Christiansen broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown. The extra point made it a two-possession game at 38-29.

Sky View continued moving the football well, but a spectacular interception in the end zone gave Crimson Cliffs the football with a chance to run some clock.

The Mustangs used up more than three minutes of clock before punting back to Sky View with 3:05 left.

Crimson Cliffs got one last defensive stop to seal the 38-29 win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

