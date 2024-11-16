No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

PROVO, Utah – Undefeated BYU hosts Kansas for the first time in Provo.

These two Big 12 programs met last season in Lawrence. Kansas won that game 38-27.

BYU comes into this game ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and is one of the last four undefeated teams.

No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. Kansas is trending up entering this game

The Jayhawks are 3-6 entering today’s matchup, but they are playing some of their best ball this season.

Coming into the year, Kansas was viewed as a potential Big 12 favorite and a preseason AP Top 25 team. But the lack of snaps from QB Jalon Daniels last season and in the offseason caused a slow start for the Jayhawks.

Now they are rolling as they dialed up 532 yards and scored 45 points on an Iowa State team that was viewed as one of the best defenses in the Big 12.

Running back Devin Neal is knocking on the door of reaching 4,000 career rushing yards.

Plus, they have been getting pressure from their defensive front.

The Jayhawks have landed a tough schedule but are playing like the team many thought they would be this year.

2. Straps!

No fly zone, straps, whatever term you want to use to describe BYU’s pass defense, it’s working.

BYU enters today’s game third nationally in team passing efficiency defense at 97.24. They only allow 176.9 yards per game through the air, which is 21st in the nation.

BYU is number two in the country in total interceptions. They’ve picked off opponents 16 times this season, with Jakob Robinson at the top with three INTs. A total of 11 players have recorded an interception this season.

3. BYU’s retooled offensive line

The good news for BYU along the offensive line is that Captain Connor Pay is back. Bad news: Brayden Keim is likely out for the remainder of the regular season.

Isaiah Jatta will step in for Keim at right tackle. The former Colorado transfer had a solid performance in relief of Keim during the fourth quarter against Utah.

With Pay returning at center, it raises questions about what BYU will do at right guard. Will Bruce Mitchell be back at RG, or will they continue with Austin Leausa?

Regardless, BYU has to do a better job up front this week. In last week’s win at Utah, BYU allowed three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Two BYU vs Kansas Questions

1. Will BYU give 20+ carries to LJ Martin?

BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin was underutilized in last week’s win at Utah. Martin only had 11 carries in the one-point victory. He finished with 68 rushing yards for an average of 6.2 yards.

Kansas is only 72nd nationally in rush defense, allowing 149.4 yards per game. In a cold-weather game, keeping the ball on the ground and turning to Martin more than 20 times could be valuable because he can be a workhorse ball carrier out of the backfield.

2. Does the game come down to the final minutes?

If this game comes down to the wire, as many prognosticators believe it will, that bodes well for BYU.

In games decided by a touchdown or less, Kansas is 0-5 this season. BYU is 4-0.

The Cougars would love to make a statement by blowing out Kansas. But BYU has found answers in two-minute drill situations with Jake Retzlaff (Oklahoma State, UCF, Utah).

Early in the season, it seemed that every week, Kansas was trailing late in the game and needed a game-winning drive. The Jayhawks couldn’t pull off any late-game heroics.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Kansas

There’s hangover potential for BYU in this game after a physical matchup against rival Utah a week ago. I’m expecting a slow start. But BYU’s defense will generate enough takeaways to make a difference in the game.

BYU 38, Kansas 34

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

