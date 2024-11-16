Breaking News:
CRIME

One person killed in shooting near Liberty Park

Nov 16, 2024, 7:43 AM

Salt Lake City police respond to a deadly shooting near 800 South Park Street early in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting near Liberty Park late Friday night, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting took place near 800 South Park Street.

Police said based on current information, they believe two people were outside a home when one person was shot. That victim died on scene. The other individual went into a residence, and was refusing police orders to come out.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said that at 5:15 a.m., SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene, as the individual was still refusing to come out.

Police were also investigating another shooting in Sugar House early Saturday morning, but they do not believe the incidents were related, the department said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

