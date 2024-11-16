Breaking News:
CRIME

One dead, one injured in Sugar House shooting

Nov 16, 2024, 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting in Sugar House late Friday night left one person dead and one person with critical injuries, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they believe the shooting was the result of a fight that took place earlier between several people.

The shooting took place at 1045 East 2100 South. Police responded just before midnight.

Police later said a 38-year-old man was in critical condition, and a 26-year-old man was killed. “Several people” were detained as a result of the shooting, but the identities of those involved have not been released.

“Officers do not believe there is any threat to our community associated to this incident and it appears all involved parties have been accounted for,” the police department said.

Salt Lake City police were also investigating a shooting near Liberty Park early Saturday morning, but they do not believe they are related.

