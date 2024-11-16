SOUTH JORDAN — A man accused of firing a round in a Chick-fil-A parking lot following a traffic confrontation has been arrested in a road rage investigation.

Ricardo Dionel Iguaran-Gutierrez, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of shooting at a person, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, reckless endangerment, threatening to use a weapon during a fight, and four counts of aggravated assault. All the counts come with a road rage penalty enhancement.

On Nov. 8, in the area of 11486 S. District Drive, police say Iguaran-Gutierrez threatened a group of people in the parking lot at Chick-fil-A.

“The victim stated the Dionel presented a weapon and pointed it at him and his friends, threatening to kill them all. This was done during the course of an argument,” a police booking affidavit states.

Iguaran-Gutierrez “then fired one round in an unknown direction” and ran off, the affidavit states.

The victims told police that it all “began over a traffic incident.” Investigators were able to collect surveillance video showing Iguaran-Gutierrez “chasing the victim for some time around various businesses with a firearm in hand,” according to the affidavit.

The victims told police they believed Iguaran-Gutierrez lived in the same apartment complex as them.

“Dionel is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela and does not have a license,” the affidavit says. “The victim’s and Dionel’s family both mentioned that they had been having issues with each other over the last few days. The issues began because Dionel is now dating one of the victim’s ex-girlfriends. They also mentioned a road rage incident that occurred between one of the victims and Dionel.”

Thursday night, Iguaran-Gutierrez’s vehicle was spotted in Spanish Fork where it was pulled over and he was arrested.