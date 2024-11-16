Breaking News:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One sickened by chlorine leak at Huntsville water treatment plant

Nov 16, 2024, 10:28 AM

Weber County Fire District responds to a chlorine leak in Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Mou...

Weber County Fire District responds to a chlorine leak in Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District)

(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Mountain Green firefighters responded to a chlorine leak at a water treatment plant in Huntsville on Friday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on Facebook that one person was sickened by the chemical leak.

Fire crews responded with a “full hazardous material response.” Firefighters were able to enter the area in full fire gear with respirators, and they determined the leak was small enough to not require chemical protection suits, the fire department said.

Firefighters respond to the Huntsville chlorine leak on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District)

Crews were able to get the leak under control, and the chemical fumes dissipated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Weber County Fire District responds to a chlorine leak in Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Mou...

Jacob Freeman

One sickened by chlorine leak at Huntsville water treatment plant

Mountain Green firefighters responded to a chlorine leak at a water treatment plant in Huntsville on Friday.

7 seconds ago

(Colorado City)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

1 arrested after shot fired during road rage confrontation in restaurant parking lot

A man accused of firing a round in a Chick-fil-A parking lot following a traffic confrontation has been arrested in a road rage investigation.

47 minutes ago

police lights...

Jacob Freeman

One dead, one injured in Sugar House shooting

A shooting in Sugar House late Friday night left one person dead and one person with critical injuries, police said.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City police respond to a deadly shooting near 800 South Park Street early in the morning ...

Jacob Freeman

One person killed in shooting near Liberty Park

One person is dead after a shooting near Liberty Park late Friday night, police said.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper asking a Utah driver for their license and registration....

Brian Carlson

Do Utah laws protect drivers with insurance on their phones from police searches?

When you get pulled over by police, what information are you obligated to give them? And if it's on your phone, does that mean you must hand it over?

13 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Suspected DUI driver flees from crash while driving with a 6-year-old, police say

A suspected intoxicated man was arrested after he allegedly sped through a stop sign, crashed into another car, fled, and was found with a girl with no seatbelt.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

One sickened by chlorine leak at Huntsville water treatment plant