One sickened by chlorine leak at Huntsville water treatment plant

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Mountain Green firefighters responded to a chlorine leak at a water treatment plant in Huntsville on Friday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on Facebook that one person was sickened by the chemical leak.

Fire crews responded with a “full hazardous material response.” Firefighters were able to enter the area in full fire gear with respirators, and they determined the leak was small enough to not require chemical protection suits, the fire department said.

Crews were able to get the leak under control, and the chemical fumes dissipated.