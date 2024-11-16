Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 16, 2024, 9:54 AM
BOULDER, Colo. – Utah Football looks to get back in the win column as they face their Rocky Mountain rival, the No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes, on Saturday.
After multiple injuries in the BYU game last week, the Utes go into Boulder at half-strength. Isaac Wilson will start at QB for Utah.
Stay caught up on all the action from Folsom Field with our live blog!
Pregame
📍On sight#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vvSiOypkzG
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2024
Isaac Wilson leads C’s, RB’s onto the field. pic.twitter.com/EYDRF7nGr5
— Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024
UTAH MILI‼️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Oia7ZR2ixW
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2024
Game respect game🤝#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/PIH6RWpiEr
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2024
First Quarter
Utah has won the toss and will defer to the second half.
— Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
