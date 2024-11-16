WWE’s Cody Rhodes Gives BYU/Kansas Pick On College Gameday

PROVO, Utah – ESPN’s College Gameday welcomed WWE star Cody Rhodes as their celebrity guest picker.

The Gameday crew was in Athens, Georgia, for the SEC clash between Georgia and Tennessee.

The undisputed WWE champion, Rhodes, is a native of Georgia and a Bulldogs fan. “The American Nightmare” is the second WWE athlete to be the celebrity guest picker on College Gameday this season.

Sheamus was the other WWE athlete to pick games this season. He was on College Gameday during Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland for Georgia Tech/Florida State to begin the years.

Among the games that the Gameday team and Cody Rhodes picked during “Saturday Selections” was No. 6 BYU versus Kansas.

College Gameday Picks For BYU/Kansas

Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Cody Rhodes: Kansas

Lee Corso: BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas

Rhodes went with Kansas because he knew a former wrestling tag team named “The Jayhawks.”

Kirk Herbstreit joined Rhodes in picking Kansas. It’s the second consecutive week that Herbstreit went against BYU.

Nick Saban was nervous about his pick of BYU. He referenced a college basketball team always needing late-game victories and how they can wear on a squad. That made him nervous about BYU because they have recently needed some last-minute victories.

No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

