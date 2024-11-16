Utah Football Opens Colorado Game With Lander Barton Interception

BOULDER, Colo. – On Colorado’s first offensive snap, Utah Football linebacker Lander Barton read Shadeur Sanders and snagged an interception in the middle of the field.

The pick set up the Utes’ offense just outside the red zone.

INTERCEPTED ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 😱@Utah_Football picks off Shedeur Sanders right out of the gate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rRiPlHKKHD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

The interception was Barton’s first of the season and the third in his Utah career.

Coming off of five straight losses and a heart-breaker against BYU last week, Utah was in desperate need of some momentum.

The early turnover provided just that. Although, they didn’t turn it into six. they got on the board first with a short-field goal.

I like the sprint out play, it’s worked for Utah multiple times this season but Colorado had an idea that was coming. OL needs to block it up better. Utah settles for a FG. Utah 3, Colorado 0 #GoUtes — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

If Utah were to upset the CFP-hopeful Buffs, the turnover battle would be massively important.

In both of Colorado’s losses, they either had more or the same amount of turnovers as their opponent.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost five straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Colorado matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-5 (1-5 conference) record. The Buffaloes hold the second spot in the conference at 7-2 (5-1).

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

