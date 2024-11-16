Breaking News:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Snowfall on Saturday brings power outages, weather advisories and traffic alerts

Nov 16, 2024, 11:25 AM

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of T...

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Power outages and traction laws have begun to appear throughout Utah on Saturday after snow began falling in the Beehive State.

Weather alerts

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas:

  • Mantua
  • Alta
  • Brighton
  • Logan Summit

Areas included in this weather advisory should expect around 2 inches of additional snow.

An additional weather alert is in effect until 3 p.m. for Mirror Lake Highway and Moon Lake, which should expect around 1 inch of additional snow.

Traffic alerts

A traction law was in effect for SR-190 and SR-210 according to Cottonwood Canyons Utah Department of Transportation’s X page. That traction law has since been lifted as of 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has predicted “winter driving conditions” for Sardine Canyon, Parleys Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

People driving on Mirror Lake Highway should also expect winter driving conditions.

Power outages

Parts of Springville have been experiencing power outages, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“The current power outage is affecting the southeast section of town. The city has a main breaker that services this area that is open,” the post said. “The crews are working to locate the issue and restore power. The area includes Brookside Subdivision east.”

As of 11 a.m., the power has not been reported to be back on and the city does not know when the power will be restored.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of T...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Snowfall on Saturday brings power outages, weather advisories and traffic alerts

Power outages and traction laws have begun to appear throughout Utah on Saturday after snow began falling in the Beehive State.

5 seconds ago

What was initially expected to be valley rain escalated into snow showers along the Wasatch Front o...

Michael Houck

Forecasters warn of slick roads hitting Utah with upcoming storm

Forecasters are urging drivers across Utah to prepare for wet roads from Friday to Saturday, especially in the mountains.

2 days ago

What was initially expected to be valley rain escalated into snow showers along the Wasatch Front o...

Mary Culbertson

Snow strikes Wasatch Front in first major sign of forthcoming winter

Snow showers plagued commuters on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in the first sign of the upcoming winter along the Wasatch Front.

4 days ago

blazing orange skies above water...

Andrew Adams

Utahns take in warm weather ahead of significant temperature change, precipitation

As temperatures neared 70 Monday, Utahns took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather ahead of a significant change in the forecast that promised to bring rain, snow and cold Tuesday morning.

5 days ago

Debris from a building damaged by the passage of Hurricane Rafael covers the street in Havana, Cuba...

ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

6 days ago

A view of snowy road conditions on the Eastern Plains on Thursday, Nov. 7. (CSP/KCNC via CNN Newsou...

Alan Gionet, CNN

Travelers stranded in snowy eastern Colorado reflect on “rough couple of days” on the highways

Days after taking refuge from the pounding of a winter storm, stranded travelers are looking at more trouble ahead on the Eastern Plains in Colorado.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Snowfall on Saturday brings power outages, weather advisories and traffic alerts