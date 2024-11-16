SALT LAKE CITY — Power outages and traction laws have begun to appear throughout Utah on Saturday after snow began falling in the Beehive State.

Weather alerts

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas:

Mantua

Alta

Brighton

Logan Summit

Areas included in this weather advisory should expect around 2 inches of additional snow.

An additional weather alert is in effect until 3 p.m. for Mirror Lake Highway and Moon Lake, which should expect around 1 inch of additional snow.

Traffic alerts

A traction law was in effect for SR-190 and SR-210 according to Cottonwood Canyons Utah Department of Transportation’s X page. That traction law has since been lifted as of 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has predicted “winter driving conditions” for Sardine Canyon, Parleys Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

People driving on Mirror Lake Highway should also expect winter driving conditions.

Power outages

Parts of Springville have been experiencing power outages, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“The current power outage is affecting the southeast section of town. The city has a main breaker that services this area that is open,” the post said. “The crews are working to locate the issue and restore power. The area includes Brookside Subdivision east.”

As of 11 a.m., the power has not been reported to be back on and the city does not know when the power will be restored.