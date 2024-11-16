Breaking News:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake County audit finds gaps in oversight, potential violations of purchasing policy

Nov 16, 2024, 12:36 PM

FILE - The Salt Lake County government center. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

FILE - The Salt Lake County government center. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County auditor is recommending the county government strengthen oversight and update policies after a report found several instances of noncompliance when purchasing gift cards and using proprietary credit cards.

The report, released Thursday by Auditor Chris Harding, follows the examination of procurement through the county’s proprietary cards and Amazon Business account for all of 2023, and revealed “significant deficiencies across key areas, including oversight and adherence to policies,” the report states. Harding issued 29 recommendations to close the gaps in oversight, which agency leaders have agreed to implement.

“These findings underscore the need for stronger checks and balances within county agencies to safeguard public resources,” Harding said. “By implementing the recommended changes, we can improve transparency, reduce risks, and enhance accountability across county operations.”

Auditors will follow up with the various recommendations after six months, according to Chief Deputy Auditor Richard Jaussi.

“This was a countywide audit, so it might take us a little while to do our follow-up,” he said. “If everything has been implemented, we’re done. If not, we’ll look at it in an additional six months.”

“While we found no evidence of misuse of funds,” the report states, “we determined that internal controls such as management oversight, documented policies and procedures, ongoing training, and monitoring were not always adequate to prevent or detect misuse.”

Lack of oversight of card use

One of the key findings from Harding’s report was that the county Contracts and Procurement was unaware that two agencies were using proprietary store cards from Sam’s Club and Kroger/Smith’s Grocery to make purchases. Criminal Justice Services and Youth Services used three such cards nearly 40 times in 2023, spending a total of $4,535, according to the report.

“Contracts and Procurement was not aware of the proprietary cards and therefore was not overseeing their use,” the audit states.

The audit found no instances of fraudulent purchases but said the lack of oversight could increase the risk of fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer funds.

Officials with both agencies told auditors they preferred to use the proprietary cards rather than the purchasing cards provided by the county, saying they were more convenient than the county purchasing cards.

Auditors suggested that Contracts and Procurement management reevaluate the policy against using proprietary cards and “either take steps to dissolve it or to implement more oversight and periodic reviews of proprietary card usage countywide.” They also recommended that agencies consider using the county-issued cards.

Jason Yocom, division director over Contracts and Procurement, agreed with the recommendations and said the division is “in the process of reviewing and updating ordinances and policies.”

Misuse of Amazon Business account

Harding also found some “misuse” of the county’s Amazon Business account, which he attributed to “insufficient training and oversight.” The account gives county employees access to Amazon Prime benefits when ordering items online for the county.

Auditors said they found 41 orders that were not paid for using a county-issued card, and another 32 orders that came from accounts that were registered to personal email addresses.

“In addition, we discovered three instances where Amazon Business issued Amazon account credits for returned items totaling $74, rather than refunding the original payment card,” the report states.

It notes that other online shipments were sent to more than 40 non-county facilities for delivery, without the proper documentation and approval. Jaussi said all of those items were found to have a “justifiable purpose,” but said the employees hadn’t followed proper procedure to have items shipped to their homes.

“One of them was picture frames for an event and it was easier to ship it to the employee’s house rather than the office,” he said. “They just didn’t get that last step to document that this is why it’s going there.”

The audit recommends an annual training on the use of the Amazon Business account and said the agencies — including Aging and Adult Services, Public Works Operation and Youth Services — should regularly review Amazon purchases and “discontinue the use of non-county payment cards” when ordering online.

It also suggests that the 14 agencies that had items shipped to non-county locations train their employees on the necessary authorization required to do so.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The Salt Lake County government center. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Salt Lake County audit finds gaps in oversight, potential violations of purchasing policy

The Salt Lake County auditor is recommending the county government strengthen oversight and update policies after a report found several instances of noncompliance when purchasing gift cards and using proprietary credit cards.

5 seconds ago

Officers check vehicles for traction requirements on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Utah Department of T...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Snowfall on Saturday brings power outages, weather advisories and traffic alerts

Power outages and traction laws have begun to appear throughout Utah on Saturday after snow began falling in the Beehive State.

1 hour ago

Weber County Fire District responds to a chlorine leak in Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Mou...

Jacob Freeman

One sickened by chlorine leak at Huntsville water treatment plant

Mountain Green firefighters responded to a chlorine leak at a water treatment plant in Huntsville on Friday.

2 hours ago

(Colorado City)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

1 arrested after shot fired during road rage confrontation in restaurant parking lot

A man accused of firing a round in a Chick-fil-A parking lot following a traffic confrontation has been arrested in a road rage investigation.

3 hours ago

police lights...

Jacob Freeman

One dead, one injured in Sugar House shooting

A shooting in Sugar House late Friday night left one person dead and one person with critical injuries, police said.

4 hours ago

Salt Lake City police respond to a deadly shooting near 800 South Park Street early in the morning ...

Jacob Freeman

Two dead after shooting near Liberty Park

One person is dead after a shooting near Liberty Park late Friday night, police said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Salt Lake County audit finds gaps in oversight, potential violations of purchasing policy