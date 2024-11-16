Isaac Wilson Unloads To Dorian Singer For First Touchdown In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – Utah Football was unable to find the end zone in the first half but Isaac Wilson and Dorian Singer connected to end that drought in the third.

On the first play after a Colorado punt, Wilson looked deep to Singer on the left side and the senior receiver hauled it in.

The throw and catch were already impressive. But, considering that Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter was covering Singer, the play looks a little bit sweeter.

The first half was rough for the Utes. Their only scores were three field goals while the Buffaloes matched that with three touchdowns.

An early third-quarter score off of a Utah interception made the score 28-9. The Utes were finally able to cross the goalline on their 10th drive of the game.

Through the first three quarters, Singer was easily Utah’s biggest offensive weapon with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Although he threw two interceptions, Wilson began pulling it together after the break. He completed 12 of his 27 attempts for 137 yards.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost five straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Colorado matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-5 (1-5 conference) record. The Buffaloes hold the second spot in the conference at 7-2 (5-1).

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

